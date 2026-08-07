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Kenyans off to flying start at World Under-20 meet in Oregon

By Stephen Rutto | Aug. 7, 2026
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  • Frankline Kibet and Nehemiah Kipngeno celebrate the 1-2 finish for Kenya in 5,000m. [World Athletics]

Kenya’s youngsters produced an impressive performance on the opening day of the 2026 World Under-20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA. 

Frankline Kibet opened the country’s gold medal account yesterday morning after making a huge statement in the men’s 5,000m, winning Kenya’s first gold medal of the championships in style.

Kibet led Nehemiah Kipngeno to a commanding gold-silver finish for Kenya, successfully defending the title won by Andrew Kiptoo Alamisi at the 2024 edition in Lima, Peru.

In total, Kenyan athletes won three medals on the opening day and capped off their performance with a strong showing in the first round of the women’s 3,000m steeplechase.

Before Kibet and Kipngeno completed Kenya’s dominance in the men’s 5,000m, Joyline Chepkemoi had secured a bronze medal in the women’s race.

The impressive performances propelled Kenya to the top of the medal standings after the opening day of the five-day championships.

Kibet, the newly crowned 5,000m champion, added yesterday’s gold medal to the World Under-20 cross-country title he won at the 2026 World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, USA, in January.

In the home stretch, Kibet and Kipngeno had opened a huge gap on the rest of the field as they sprinted to the finish line.

Kibet stopped the clock at 13:28.27, while Kipngeno claimed silver in 13:30.09. Ethiopia’s Damitew Kebede settled for bronze in a personal best time of 13:35.38.

"I am so happy to have won this championship. I was so grateful to win the World Cross Country Championships, and I went back and trained very well. That is why I was able to win this championship," said Kibet after opening Kenya’s gold medal account.

 Kipngeno said: "I am so grateful that I could run a fast time at the world level, and I am grateful to have won silver for my country. I am thankful for this achievement."

In the women’s 5,000m, Joyline Chepkemoi won bronze after finishing behind champion Charity Cherop of Uganda and silver medallist Shito Gumi of Ethiopia.

Cherop capitalised on the experience she gained at the previous championships in Lima to hand Uganda its first medal of the championships, winning the race in 15:03.88. Gumi took silver in 15:07.91, while Chepkemoi finished third in 15:09.08 to set a new personal best.

"I have done well and I am so happy. I was not expecting this, but I have performed well. I am proud of my country and I thank everybody who supports us. I want to thank my mentor, Beatrice Chebet, and I would like to tell her that I will run like her," said Chepkemoi.

Mercy Chepngeno fired an early warning in the opening round of the women’s 3,000m steeplechase, winning Heat One in 9:36.19.

Anastasha Cheptoo also underlined Kenya’s strength by finishing second in Heat Two in 9:51.02 behind Ethiopia’s Almaz Yohannis, who clocked 9:42.45.

The Kenyan duo qualified for tonight’s final, where 16 athletes will battle for the world under-20 title.

"I have done well and I am so happy. I was not expecting this, but I have performed well. I am proud of my country and I thank everybody who supports us. I want to thank my mentor, Beatrice Chebet, and I would like to tell her that I will run like her," said Chepngeno.

Collins Tajewou also joined the list of impressive Kenyan performers after comfortably winning Heat Five of the men’s 800m to qualify for this evening’s semi-finals.

He finished ahead of Australia’s Harry Hallen and India’s Mogali Venkatram.

Nashon Pkiach, who finished third in his opening-round heat, also qualified for the semi-finals.

"The entire team and I are ready to compete and represent our country well. I am ready to break the world record," Tajewou said after his qualification.

There was disappointment in the women’s 800m after Nancy Jepngetich, who had won Heat Two, was disqualified moments later for a lane infringement.

Her disqualification left Marion Jepchumba, who finished fifth in Heat Five, as Kenya’s only remaining athlete in contention for a medal in the women’s 800m.

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Related Topics

World U20 Championships Frankline Kibet Gold Kenya Tops Medal Table Eugene Oregon Athletics
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