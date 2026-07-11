Shun doping, Olympians tell athletes at Eldoret City race awards

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Eldoret City Marathon Director Moses Tanui and winners during Eldoret City Marathon 7th Edition Awards ceremony in Eldoret on July 10, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Kenyan Olympians yesterday called for clean running as Eldoret City Marathon awarded winners of the 2026 edition.

The country's decorated legends told active athletes to maintain the country's status as an athletics powerhouse.

At least 28 Olympians, including former record holders, assembled at the Eka Hotel for the awards. Top 20 athletes in the April race were awarded during yesterday's gala.

Race director and two-time Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui said all of the athletes tested for banned substances during this year's race were clean.

"We are happy to report that there was no doping case among athletes who participated in the marathon," said Tanui.

The Kenya Olympians Association President added: "Let us motivate the young athletes to understand that they will be talking to and mentoring the next generation when they retire."

He said Eldoret City Marathon was a vision for the new city of Eldoret.

He added: "We need to train hard and run clean because the consequences of doping are dire. Let us make Kenya the superpower of distance running by running clean. Come to retired athletes for advice instead of engaging middlemen in the sport."

He said Eldoret City Marathon will sustain its partnership with The Great Ethiopian Run.

Former 3000m steeplechase world record holder Peter Koech also asked athletes to run clean.

Prof Boit said: "Focus on the track, roads and hills, and you will be a champion."

Two athletes who competed in this year's marathon will take part in the Ethiopian Run.

"An athlete from Uganda won the women's marathon this year, and this means that it is no longer a Kenyan affair," he added.

Veterans among them are steeplechasers such as 2000 Olympics Games silver medallist Wilson Boit Kipketer, gold medallist Reuben Kosgei and Bernard Barmasai.

Legendary skier Philip Boit, Prof Mike Boit, William Mutwol and Nickson Kiprotich Olympic bronze medallist at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, Joseph Chesire, Juma Ndiwa and first Kenyan woman Olympian Tecla Chemabwai were among the legends who graced the occasion.

Winners of this year's edition, Cheruiyot Koech of Kenya and Ugandan Dorrine Chesang, were among stars who received their awards.

Former Boston Marathon champion Sharon Cherop, who is the winner of the inaugural Eldoret City Marathon winner (2018), urged budding athletes to compete in local races and use them as springboards to global marathons.

"I have been a professional athlete for 27 years, and I will be retiring soon. I want to tell young female athletes to invest wisely and never to entrust their wealth in the hands of people who will shortchange them," she advised.

Race patron and Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii said next year's edition has been slated for April 11.

Uasin Gishu is the race's title sponsor. "The county will continue sponsoring the marathon because it positions Eldoret as the City of Champions."

Standard Group Plc, the media partner, through a statement from its Chief Executive Chaacha Mwita, said SG was proud to be the official media partner since the inaugural edition in 2018.

"I would also like to sincerely thank the organizing committee for the commendable work they have done in delivering a world-class event," Mwita said.

Sponsors including Yellowbet promised to support the 2027 edition.