DCI seeks detention of suspects in Dr Mutiso killing

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Two suspects linked to the murder of prominent psychologist Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso have been arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts.

Presidential aspirant Rose Mbithe Mulwa alias Rose Mbithe Ndetei and her Son Chris Mulwa appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo, where they did not take a plea after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), through the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), filed an application seeking to continue holding them in police custody for 30 more days to allow detectives to complete investigations into the murder.

"We seek the two suspects to be detained by the DCI in custody for 30 days to allow the DCI homicide investigators to complete investigations in the case of murder in which Mbithe and Mulwa are suspects," DCI investigating officer Corporal Romana Odour urged the court.

In the application, the officer also sought orders that Mbithe be detained at Kilimani Police Station while her son Mulwa at Kileleshwa Police Station for the duration of the investigations.

Corporal Odour told the court that detectives are yet to conclude investigations, saying they still need more time to apprehend additional suspects believed to have participated in the killing, record statements from key witnesses, complete pending forensic examinations and analyse electronic and documentary evidence recovered during the investigation.

The investigating officer further disclosed that detectives have already identified the suspected gunman and the motorcycle rider believed to have carried out the shooting and are actively pursuing their arrest.

The DCI detective also opposed the release of Mbithe and Mulwa on bail, arguing that the investigations are complex and that there is a high risk of interference with witnesses, destruction of evidence and collusion with suspects who are yet to be arrested.

"The respondents are well known to the key prosecution witnesses. If released at this stage, there exists a real and substantial likelihood that they may interfere with, intimidate, influence or otherwise compromise the witnesses, thereby prejudicing ongoing investigations and the administration of justice," the investigating officer told the court.

"The murder of Dr Mutiso has generated public outcry. It is therefore in the respondents' own safety interests that they remain in custody, while also ensuring they do not interfere with witnesses," the state prosecutor also submitted.

The DCI detective further argued that continued detention is necessary to preserve the integrity of the investigations and enable detectives to pursue all leads before deciding on the appropriate charges.

According to the DCI, Dr Mutiso, the former Director of the African Institute of Mental and Brain Health, was fatally shot on July 29, 2026, while travelling in an Uber vehicle, registration KDJ 609D, along Ralph Bunche Road in Nairobi's Upper Hill area after being trailed by unknown assailants riding on a motorcycle.

Detective Odour told the court that officers who responded to the scene recovered two spent cartridges and one bullet head, which have since been forwarded to the National Forensic Laboratory for ballistic examination.

They have also secured CCTV footage from the area, which is undergoing forensic analysis, while the Uber vehicle involved in the incident has been detained for further forensic examination.

He also disclosed that call data records linked to the deceased and the suspects are being analysed to establish communication and movements before and after the shooting.

Further, the court heard that a post-mortem examination on the deceased's body is also pending.

Corporal Odour further informed the court that preliminary investigations indicate that the killing may have stemmed from a long-standing land dispute involving the deceased's family.

Detectives also established that Dr Mutiso had previously reported receiving threats to her life and had complained of being followed by unknown men riding motorcycles before she was killed.

The court also heard that the second suspect, Mulwa, was allegedly found in possession of exhibits belonging to the deceased during his arrest.

The exhibits have been submitted for forensic examination to establish their evidential value in the murder investigation.

The prosecution urged the court to grant the application, maintaining that the continued detention of the two suspects is necessary to facilitate the conclusion of investigations before any decision is made on whether to prefer murder charges against them.

The hearing of the application is currently underway before Magistrate Onsarigo who is expected to rule on the DCI's application after hearing submissions from both the prosecution and the defence.