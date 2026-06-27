Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

The rise and fall of Kenya's distance star Kibiwott Kandie

By Stephen Rutto | Jun. 27, 2026
Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie smashed the half marathon world record by 29 seconds at the Valencia Half Marathon. [World AthleticsTwitter]

Kibiwott Kandie did not only carry the hopes of the country on his shoulders, he inspired the next generation of athletes with his stunning performances in road racing and 10,000m.

Kandie stormed to a half-marathon world record at the 2020 Valencia 21km race, and the military man earned a standing ovation and salutes.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Kibiwott Kandie Doping In Kenyan Athletics Doping Violations
.

Latest Stories

Opposition's unity pledge unravels as rival strategies emerge ahead of 2027
Opposition's unity pledge unravels as rival strategies emerge ahead of 2027
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
2 hrs ago
Blow to three Ruto allies, tycoon in Sh119m spyware suit
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
2 hrs ago
Abducted activists recount 48-hour torture ordeal in hands of masked men
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Fury over State's use of abductions to terrorize citizens
By Standard Reporter 2 hrs ago
Fury over State's use of abductions to terrorize citizens
Abducted activists recount 48-hour torture ordeal in hands of masked men
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 2 hrs ago
Abducted activists recount 48-hour torture ordeal in hands of masked men
Opposition's unity pledge unravels as rival strategies emerge ahead of 2027
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Opposition's unity pledge unravels as rival strategies emerge ahead of 2027
How Standard Group Associate Editor escaped abduction
By Julius Chepkwony 2 hrs ago
How Standard Group Associate Editor escaped abduction
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved