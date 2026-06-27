The rise and fall of Kenya's distance star Kibiwott Kandie

Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie smashed the half marathon world record by 29 seconds at the Valencia Half Marathon. [World AthleticsTwitter]

Kibiwott Kandie did not only carry the hopes of the country on his shoulders, he inspired the next generation of athletes with his stunning performances in road racing and 10,000m.

Kandie stormed to a half-marathon world record at the 2020 Valencia 21km race, and the military man earned a standing ovation and salutes.