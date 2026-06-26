Lemayan, Otero out to nail marathon titles

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Participants in a past Lewa Safari Marathon. [File]

Samson Lemayan is out to defend the 26th edition of Lewa Safari Marathon at the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Meru County on Saturday morning.

The 32-year-old speedster from Maralal who ups his training in Iten believes he has done his homework well to defend the men’s title that is being eyed by world beaters in and beyond the country.

Likewise, 2012 women’s winner Gladys Otero has put her life on the line again. She is out to reclaim the women’s diadem after a 14-year hiatus. Will she make it?

Otero seems set for a field day following the absence of women’s defending champion Mercy Kwambai who was expected to go for a three-peat performance in the race.

In the men's half marathon, Michael Kirwa is lying in wait to see who will dethrone him from the crown he successfully lifted last season.

The event that aims to raise Sh 15 Million to support conservation efforts and other human-interest causes has attracted over 1300 runners from Kenya and far beyond the borders.

Speaking ahead of the ultimate showdown slated for the weekend, Lewa Wildlife Conservancy Chief Executive Officer Rob Macaire urged the athletes to put their best foot forward and break the barriers in the race categories set to be contested- 42km, 21km, 21km, 10km and the 5km junior fun run.

“The markers have been laid. There is incredible buzz in the air. There is total security in the wild. So, I urge all participants to go for the jugular,” Macaire told Standard Sports.

“We have been preparing extensively for this race in the last three months- clearance of the course, the measurements which are complete and putting up a well-oiled team on the ground for race support. Caption

“Indeed, we are excited to see runners arrive in their droves in Lewa this week, their participation is not only key to communities around the conservancy , but it also puts Kenya on the global map,” stated Macaire who has also hailed the healthcare, sustainable agriculture, environmental and wildlife conservation programs that are being funded by the ace proceeds.

On the education front, the proceeds have been invested heavily in digital literacy aids, providing pupils in Northern Kenya with laptops, eBooks, and interactive LED screens as blackboards.

“The marathon proceeds have been used to support 28 schools, through building of classes, dormitories, purchase of digital devices, employing teachers, harvesting water and offering scholarships to pupils and students since the year 2000.

“We also equip students with responsibility to conserve their environment,” highlighted Lewa Wildlife Conservancy Conservation Education Coordinator Ephantus Mugo.

Mugo’s sentiments have been supported by Henri Ringera, the Rugusu Comprehensive School Principal who stated: “The marathon has been a blessing for our school.

“The digital boards have made our pupils very tech savvy. Our learners are on another level compared to their peers across Kenya. Our pupils are also dedicated to planting trees, taking care of birds and caring for the environment around them in totality.”

On the health front, the race proceeds support good healthcare through working closely with the local government. The conservancy supports four clinics and runs one of its own.

These clinics are the closest medical centers within 25 kilometers of all the remote communities in Lewa. For tens of thousands of Kenyans, these clinics are their only source of healthcare.

“We do have outreach programs where we emphasize preventive healthcare. We teach the communities on how to contain communicable illnesses rather than to come to the facility,” emphasized Lawrence Riungu, the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy Head of Community Development Program.

Maria Mwiti, a farmer in the area has also hailed how the race proceeds have lifted her out of poverty and other women in the zone.

“Our Maili Nane Women Group has been supported with grade cows, seedlings, piped water, setting up of biogases for endless energy supply and building of security fences to ward off elephants.

“Through these supports, we have been able to grow, develop and even educate our children up to university levels,” Mwiti reiterated.

Most of the people living in communities adjacent to the Lewa Wildlife conservancy are small-scale farmers.

In line with this, the conservancy works with farmers to improve their agricultural productivity by introducing innovative, climate- smart methodologies, such as organic farming, drip water irrigation, water harvesting, certified drought- and disease-resistant seeds and organic fertilizers. The farmers can now maximize production while minimizing any negative impacts on the ecosystem.