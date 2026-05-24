Kenyan team to World Under-20 show promise medals in Eugene

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Emmanuel Lemiso celebrates after winning men's 3,000m steeplechase during the 2026 World Under-20 Championships trials at Nyayo Stadium yesterday. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya’s team to the World Under-20 Championships has its work cut out; to continue the country’s stranglehold at the 2026 show to be staged at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA in August.

For two days, Under-20 stars chased tickets in adrenaline-packed contests at the country’s national trials, which ended yesterday with strong talking points.

The thrilling two-day competition was served with major surprises as youngsters impressed and promised to deliver lethal speeds in the upcoming global showpiece.

Athletes who were selected to fly the country’s colours at the Oregon26 World Under-20 Championships on August 5-9 promised to tune up their speeds and tactics as they get set to carry Kenya’s hopes on their shoulders.

Team Kenya is rich in youngsters who are not newcomers in global arenas.

The men’s 3000m steeplechase was a sight to behold. Emmanuel Lemiso, who placed second at the Kipkeino Classic Continental Tour last month, triumphed, booking his place in Team Kenya to Eugene.

Lemiso, alongside Nicholas Kitum and Brian Kandie, will be Kenya’s arsenal in a mission to retain Edmund Serem’s gold medal from Lima24.

“After finishing second at the Kipkeino Classic, I went back to train harder. I also improved my barrier-clearing tactics,” said Emmanuel Lemiso, the automatic ticket winner in the men’s 3000m steeplechase.

“In Eugene, I promise to bring home the gold medal if conditions are favourable. I made my move with three laps to go.”

Experience played out in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, a race that kicked off with huge expectations at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Mercy Chepngeno, who is fresh from a silver medal at the African Senior Athletics Championships in Accra, Ghana, last week, made a big statement at the national trials. She finished second in 9:47.40 behind winner Anastasha Cheptoo, who cruised to a win in a time of 9:37.37.

At the African Senior Championships, Chepngeno finished behind gold medallist Diana Chepkemoi, whose spirited battle saved Kenya the embarrassment of missing out on the 3000m steeplechase medal. That is after the country’s men failed to make the podium.

“I am happy because I won silver at the senior race in Accra. I was still recovering from the African Championships, but I still did my best. In Eugene, I want to promise that I will prepare well so that I can bring home a gold medal,” said Chepngeno.

Nehemia Kipngeno stormed to a 5000m victory in 13:41.16, automatically securing his place in the team.

At the bell, Kipngeno went shoulder to shoulder with Andrew Kiptoo (13:42.83), who placed second in the men’s 5000m race, which had, in its mix, the World Under-20 defending champion Andrew Alamisi.

The 18-year-old star produced a killer pace in the final 800m of the race and sustained the momentum until the finish line.

“I ran from behind because I had suspicions that the field was too strong for me. I was reluctant to step forward to the lead, and I kicked in the last two laps,” the Japan-based athlete said.

Mercy Chepng’eno Mageso dominated the women’s 3000m race, automatically punching her ticket in style.

Like her other young countrymen and women, Mageso promised a medal in Eugene.