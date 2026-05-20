Under-20 talents to face off in battle for tickets to world event in Eugene

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Athletics Kenya (AK) Youth Development chairman Barnaba Korir during yesterday's press briefing at Nyayo Stadium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The World Under-20 national trials that kick off in Nairobi tomorrow are a battle for bragging rights among institutions that have dominated school games in recent years.

But the athletics giants are taking on each other outside the school games system, gunning for tickets to fly Kenyan colours at the 2026 World Under-20 Championships set for Eugene, Oregon, United States, from August 5-9.

After all, many former junior stars from schools are stamping authority at international championships, and the youngsters are launching their races to stardom at the trials to be staged at the Nyayo National Stadium from tomorrow to Saturday.

From the Rift Valley, big names such as Kimuron Secondary School, which took the athletics baton from its neighbours, St Patrick’s Iten and Sing’ore Girls, Transcend Secondary School, which was established by former Boston Marathon champion Wesley Korir in Trans Nzoia, Kongit Secondary School from Mt Elgon, and Baringo’s Sinonin have been assembled for mouthwatering speeds.

They are in formidable fields and are looking to cement their schools’ positions as athletics powerhouses.

Many upcoming athletics giants have also seen their youngsters receive invitation letters.

In the men’s 800m, Kimuron’s Under-20 stars are featured prominently in the list of invited athletes.

Wilson Chepkwech and his schoolmate Collins Tenderwa will be carrying on their shoulders the burden of maintaining Kumuron’s greatness in athletics.

The duo stormed to a 1-2 finish at the Under-20 800m contest at the Kipkeino Classic in Nairobi last month.

Also invited for the showdown is Nashon Pkiach, who finished third at the Kipkeino Classic, making it a return of the Under-20 800m podium for another rematch at Nyayo National Stadium.

Chepkwech is also invited to compete in the men’s Under-20 1,500m, a decision that might see him double.

In Kimuron, young athletics stars look up to big shots such as 800m world record holder David Rudisha, Olympic and world gold medallist Emmanuel Korir, and Under-20 1,500m record holder Phanuel Koech, among others. In the women’s 800m, for instance, the entire podium at the Kipkeino Classic run last month has been invited for the battle of tickets.

Nancy Kibet of Kondabilet Secondary School in Elgeyo Marakwet, another rising athletics giant, is among the youngsters to watch from tomorrow, if they honour the invitation to compete at the national event.

Kibet is raising Kondabilet Secondary school’s profile as she chases individual and national glory.

She delivered a dominant performance, winning the women’s 800m race at the 2026 Kipkeino Classic. She clocked 2:03.21.

“I took part in secondary school games, and I can say that 800m is about believing in yourself. I want to improve my time and be consistent,” Kibet promised last month.

Nancy Jepngetich and Caren Chepchirchir settled for second and third places in 2:03:43 and 2:03.81, respectively, at the Kipkeino Classic, which are in the list. They are both from Bishop Louis Secondary School in Nyahururu, an athletics base.

The women’s Under-20 squad, which will be selected on Saturday, will be charged with helping Kenya retain Sarah Moraa’s title from 2024 in Lima, Peru.

Andrew Kiptoo Alamisi, a gold medallist from Lima24, will defend his title in Eugene if he punches the ticket.

He was invited alongside Emmanuel Kiprono of Kimuron, Chepsaita’s Cornelius Kibichi, and Kelvin Kariange.

Venenza Chebet Masai of Kongit, who chalked up victory after injecting pace in the final bend, is expected to compete in the women’s 3,000m. Her sister, Lindah, is in the 5,000m field.

Brian Kandie, the youngster who gave fans a show to remember as he cruised to a spectacular win in Nyayo Stadium last month, as well as second-placed Emmanuel Lemiso, will be competing.

“We have invited more than 200 athletes for the trials based on strict criteria because we want to have a very strong team. We want to prepare well so that we can send a very strong team that will not just participate but fight for glory,” Athletics Kenya Youth Development chairman Barnaba Korir said last week.