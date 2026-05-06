Where Kenyan stars will be chasing glory as Diamond League meetings kicks off

Faith Kipyegon celebrates during the Olympic Games Paris. [AFP]

Shanghai/Keqiao is the opening leg of the 2026 Wanda Diamond League series, a tour that will cross four continents and 15 cities en route to the two-day series final in Brussels on September 4-5.

Five-time Diamond League champion Faith Kipyegon will headline the opening leg as she returns to China for the second year in a row.