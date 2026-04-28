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Is it all about the shoe after Sawe sets new world record?

By Robert Abong'o | Apr. 28, 2026

Sabastian Sawe poses with his new world record time written on his running shoe at the finish of the 2026 London Marathon, April 26, 2026. [AFP]

When Sabastian Sawe crossed the finish line in the London Marathon on Sunday, one iconic image went viral across the globe.

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