Meet the kings and queens of prestigious Eldoret City race

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Victor Kipchirchir crosses the finish line to win the 42km race during the 2024 Eldoret City Marathon. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

The Eldoret City Marathon, which is being run today, has not only acted as a launchpad to well-oiled marathons but also produced champions who stylishly stormed to glorious victories and won rich prize money.

Being a hard course, the Eldoret City Marathon has birthed some of the world’s finest athletes.

When over 2000 athletes converge at the start line this morning, the City Marathon’s champions in the last six editions are basking in glory.

Other previous title holders are back on the streets of Eldoret, gunning for more historic moments.

They say in the streets of Eldoret that the rich Sh3.5 million prize money and the top 20 award scheme are irresistible.

Those who have managed to finish in the top 20 and earned mouthwatering prizes since the inaugural edition in 2018 have improved their lives.

From building retirement homes to educating children and investing in different sectors, life has gotten better.

By yesterday afternoon, Eldoret was ready for another electrifying moment, a sight to behold.

The Standard Sports looks at how selected previous Eldoret City Marathon winners produced stellar shows and went ahead to enjoy the fruits of their labor.

Sharon Cherop

The 2012 Boston Marathon winner was the inaugural champion of the women’s 42.195km race in the Eldoret City Marathon.

Cherop ran an unforgettable race in 2018, going into the history books as the inaugural winner.

Interestingly, she is participating in this year’s edition and is among the athletics stars who are set to inject experience while motivating budding marathoners in the streets of Eldoret.

“I can equate the Eldoret City marathon to the Amsterdam marathon because of the big cash prize awards for athletes who take up the top slots,” Cherop said in an interview in 2021.

Victor Kipchirchir and Emily Jepkemoi display their trophies after winning 2024 Eldoret City Marathon men and women's 42km races respectively. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

The men’s race that year was won by Elkana Yego, who said that the Eldoret City Marathon prize money was the highest he had received in a Kenyan race.

Valary Ayabei

In a challenging course and running in a high altitude as well, the Beijing Marathon champion dictated the proceedings in the 2019 edition.

Ayabei ran the show from the early stages as she pulled away from the leading pack from the 5km mark, having little competition, and ultimately won the title in a course record of 2:27:17.

The Frankfurt Marathon winner claimed victory in Eldoret just days after the emotional burial of her nephew Sammy Kiprono.

Athletics enthusiasts said Ayabei bore the hallmarks of a strong-willed woman after winning a race during a mourning period.

Victor Kipchirchir

When the history of the Eldoret City Marathon is written, Victor Kipchirchir will have a chapter of his own.

This is because he is the only athlete who has ever defended his title.

The former Valencia Marathon winner claimed victory in 2021 and went ahead to repeat the script twice in 2022 and 2024, making three back-to-back wins. The race was not run in 2023.

Mercy Kipchumba

She is the 2021 Eldoret City Marathon champion.

For Kipchumba, building a residential house for her young family was her biggest dream, and she achieved the feat.

In 2022, Kipchumba said she was already a homeowner after pocketing the winning prize.

Emily Jepkemoi

In 2024, she emerged as the winner. Jepkemoi waited until 35km to establish a comfortable lead as she made a return to Eldoret town’s Central Business District after a tour of Mwanzo, West Indies, Pioneer, Langas, Elgon View, and Kapsoya.

Jepkemoi, who won the 2022 edition of Kakamega Forest Marathon, sealed her place in the history of Eldoret City Marathon after clocking 2:30:13. She comes from West Pokot and trains in Kapsait.