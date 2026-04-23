Expect a world-class Eldoret City Marathon

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Uasin Gishu Deputy County Commissioner Dominic Onyango (second left), Eldoret City Marathon race director Moses Tanui (centre) and Governor Jonathan Bii after a cheque presentation exercise. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

The 130th Boston Marathon may have come to a spectacular conclusion with the country’s stars successfully defending their titles on Monday, but the World Marathon Major reverberates in Kenya ahead of the seventh Eldoret City Marathon this Sunday.

Yesterday, four days to the Eldoret City show, the dreams of the longest marathon, just like Boston, continued to dominate the dreams of pioneers and organisers.

The event, which also has a 10km family and corporate fun run is expected to electrify the city while momentarily bringing business to a standstill.

Race Director Moses Tanui said they will pull all stops for a world-class marathon that matches the stature of world major.

According to Tanui, more than 2,000 athletes and thousands of fun runners will have an experience of a life-time on Sunday.

Big names are set to line up in the 2026 show.

Among them is former Boston Marathon champion Sharon Cherop, the winner of the inaugural edition of Eldoret City Marathon in 2018. She is back with years of experience in the classic distance.

“Boston Marathon is the race that we look up to. We had plans of inviting officials from Boston but the two races are being staged almost at the same time. We will be visiting Boston one day,” Tanui, a two-time Boston Marathon winner, said on Monday.

Tanui said yesterday that, with the inaugural One Mile in addition to the 42.195km contest, elite events will be more exciting.

“This is the city of athletics, and that is why we have entered the highest number. More than 95 percent of the world medallists from cross country to the World Championships are in the City of Eldoret and the experience will be unmatched,” Tanui said.

He added: “We are adhering to the highest standards of clean sport. We will play by the anti-doping rules, and anyone who will test positive for banned substances will not be awarded.”

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii said athletes and athletics enthusiasts are set for an exciting exploration of the City of Champions.

The Governor said the meandering course, which touches almost all suburbs of the City will showcase Eldoret.

“We are running to reaffirm our status as an athletics powerhouse,” Bii said during a cheque presentation exercise in Eldoret City.

He went on to say: “Uniquely, the course of the marathon traverses our residential areas and touches a section of our sub-counties, giving fans a front-row experience and ensuring the excitement and benefits of this event are shared widely.”

More than 300 from the host county will be taking part in the 10km fun run.

Uasin Gishu Deputy County Commissioner Dominic Onyango said deployment will be adequate, and guaranteed a world-class show.

“The security personnel are ready for the Marathon on Sunday. Fans and athletes should enjoy and explore the City. The route has been marked and areas of deployment have been identified,” Onyango said.

Sidian Bank and Kenya Seed are among sponsors who presented cheques ahead of the Sunday race.

Uasin Gishu County, which is the title sponsor, is paying Sh15 million, which is a bigger portion of the Sh18 million prize purse.

Fans will catch the action live on KTN.