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Wave of attacks fuels deepening fear of political goons in Kisii

By Stanley Ongwae | Jun. 6, 2026
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Ichuni Ward Representative Wyckliffe Siocha [Courtesy, Meta]

A wave of political violence has plunged Kisii County into anxiety. Ichuni Ward Representative Wyckliffe Siocha is fighting for his life in the hospital after he was accosted on Thursday by assailants believed to be associated with a senior politician.

According to witnesses, Siocha had taken his car to a garage near Gusii Stadium for servicing and was waiting for the work to be completed when the goons descended on him, raining blows and kicks.

"It appeared that the goons, numbering around 10, had been trailing the MCA because they appeared shortly after he arrived and immediately swung into action, unleashing terror not only on him but also on anyone who was near him," a witness said.

Medics said they were treating him for stab wounds and blunt-force injuries.

The attack is just one of several incidents of political violence reported in recent months. Former Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu was also a victim after he was accosted in Kenya while on a meet-the-people tour.

Machogu and several MCAs later marched to Kisii Central Police Station, where they expressed their displeasure with the manner in which security agencies were handling cases of political goonism in the area.

"We have had many incidents of politicians being attacked by very well-known individuals. No legal action has ever been taken, and this is very worrying," Machogu said.

Six months ago, during a political rally attended by United Opposition principals Rigathi Gachagua, Dr Fred Matiang’i, Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, and Martha Karua, members of the public repulsed scores of goons who had allegedly been mobilised to disrupt the event.

Kisii Central Sub-County Police Commander Musa Imamai promised to deal with the issues amicably. “We shall not leave any stone unturned, and we will ensure all the people who were involved are arrested and charged. Rest assured,” Imamai said.

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Kisii Central Police Station Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya Political Violence Kisii County
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