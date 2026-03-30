Kenyan long-distance runner Albert Korir slapped with five-year doping ban

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Albert Korir of Kenya poses after receiving a third place medal for his finish in the Professional Men’s Open Division during the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon on November 03, 2024 in New York City. [Sarah Stier/Getty Images/AFP]

Kenyan long-distance runner Albert Korir has been handed a five-year ban after admitting to using a prohibited performance-enhancing substance, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed on Monday.

The 32-year-old, who won the New York City Marathon in 2021, tested positive for synthetic erythropoietin (EPO) during an out-of-competition test conducted in Kenya in October 2025.

EPO is a banned substance that boosts red blood cell production, enhancing endurance performance.

According to the AIU, Korir’s initial six-year sanction was reduced by one year after he made an early admission and accepted the charge.

His suspension took effect on 8 January 2026, the date of his provisional ban, and will run until January 7, 2031.

Korir rose to prominence after claiming victory in New York with a time of 2:08:22 and later finished third in the 2023 edition with a personal best of 2:06:57. He has also enjoyed success at the Ottawa Marathon, winning the race in 2019 and again in 2025.

His case adds to a growing list of doping sanctions involving Kenyan athletes, as authorities continue efforts to restore the country’s reputation in global athletics.

Kenya intensified anti-doping measures following a series of violations that culminated around the 2016 Rio Olympics, when the country was declared non-compliant by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

More than 140 Kenyan athletes have since been sanctioned for doping-related offences.