Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Russia says preparing 'massive strikes' on Ukraine's energy sector

By AFP | Aug. 30, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A destroyed care home for the elderly at the site following a Russian air attack in Kyiv region. [Serhii Okunev, AFP]

Russia's defence ministry on Sunday said it was gearing up for large-scale attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in a tit-for-tat response to strikes by Kyiv.

"Russian forces have begun preparations for massive strikes against facilities in Ukraine's energy sector in response to the ongoing attacks by the Kyiv regime on civilian infrastructure and on Russia's oil and energy complex," it said on Telegram.

Last winter, Moscow repeatedly hit Ukrainian power plants, devastating the country's energy sector and plunging millions of people into cold and darkness in sub-zero temperatures.

Both sides have for several months escalated long-range strikes, targeting infrastructure such as warehouses, businesses, oil and port facilities, as well as ships, increasing civilian casualties.

On Sunday, the Russian army claimed to have struck a plant in Kyiv producing asbestos and cement whose warehouses, it said, were used to store explosives, as well as a manufacturer of drones and munitions.

On Saturday, a Russian strike on an ammunition depot in the suburbs of the Ukrainian capital triggered a huge explosion and killed at least 37 people.

Ukraine for its part, attacked an oil refinery with drones in northwestern Russia, causing a fire, according to the local authorities.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Ukraine-Russia War Kyiv Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky
.

Latest Stories

Russia's Putin and China's Xi to attend summit in Kyrgyzstan
Russia's Putin and China's Xi to attend summit in Kyrgyzstan
World
By AFP
17 mins ago
Ivory Coast home-hunters' saga highlights Africa housing crunch
Real Estate
By AFP
24 mins ago
At least five leaders skip annual Pacific Islands summit
World
By AFP
30 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Where is Sang? Key suspect remains missing as another cop linked to Dr Mutiso's murder seized in Uganda
By Hudson Gumbihi 2 hrs ago
Where is Sang? Key suspect remains missing as another cop linked to Dr Mutiso's murder seized in Uganda
A mother's sacrifice, Sh6m cost for liver and the battle they ultimately lost
By Rodgers Otiso 2 hrs ago
A mother's sacrifice, Sh6m cost for liver and the battle they ultimately lost
Linda Mwananchi wave sweeps through Meru
By Phares Mutembei 2 hrs ago
Linda Mwananchi wave sweeps through Meru
MPs demands government action over growing proliferation of adulterated alcohol
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
MPs demands government action over growing proliferation of adulterated alcohol
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved