Xi calls for stronger China-Ecuador synergy in development strategies

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President of the Republic of Ecuador Daniel Roy-Gilchrist Noboa Azín holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on August 18, 2026. [Xinhua]

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday emphasised that China and Ecuador should strengthen the synergy of their development strategies and implement the cooperation plan for jointly building the Belt and Road.

The two countries should deliver on cooperation projects in energy, minerals, infrastructure, finance and other sectors, and actively explore cooperation in areas including the digital economy, green development, new energy and artificial intelligence, Xi said when holding talks with President of the Republic of Ecuador Daniel Roy-Gilchrist Noboa Azín in Beijing.

Noboa is on a state visit to China from Aug. 16 to 23 at the invitation of Xi.

Noting this year marks the 10th anniversary of the China-Ecuador comprehensive strategic partnership, Xi said no matter how the international landscape changes, China has always viewed China-Ecuador relations from a strategic and long-term perspective.

China stands ready to work with Ecuador to continuously elevate bilateral relations to new heights and deliver greater benefits to the people of both countries, he said.

Xi said China respects and supports Ecuador in exploring a development path that suits its national conditions. China is willing to intensify exchanges between the two countries across various sectors, including governments, legislatures, and political parties, and enhance experience sharing on governance, he added.

The Chinese president encouraged both sides to continue unlocking the potential of the free trade agreement so that its dividends can benefit more businesses and consumers. He also expressed China's willingness to cooperate with Ecuador in areas such as healthcare, poverty alleviation, and disaster prevention and mitigation, to support Ecuador's national development.

Calling China an important partner and friend of Ecuador, Noboa said bilateral relations have entered a new phase, delivering tangible benefits to the two peoples.

He said Ecuador is willing to deepen political mutual trust with China, supports China in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and respects China's position on the Taiwan question.

Noting that Ecuador attaches great importance to cooperation with China, Noboa called on the two sides to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in economy and trade, finance, minerals, renewable energy, science and technology, culture and other fields.

Ecuador will expand its exports to China and welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest and operate in Ecuador, which is expected to help improve people's well-being and facilitate the country's development, he added.

The two heads of state exchanged views on the situation in the Latin American and Caribbean region.

Xi said China supports Latin American countries in upholding independence and self-reliance, pursuing foreign cooperation based on their national interests, and safeguarding regional peace and stability.

Xi stressed that China has always maintained that the status of the Latin American and Caribbean region as a zone of peace should not be undermined, the course of development and revitalisation of Latin American and Caribbean countries should not be disrupted, and the right of Latin American and Caribbean countries to independently choose their cooperation partners should not be interfered with.

Noting Ecuador highly values China's position and role, Noboa said Ecuador is always willing to be a good friend of China on the other side of the Pacific Ocean.

After the talks, the two heads of state attended a signing ceremony for multiple cooperation agreements in areas such as green industry, economic and trade cooperation, the digital economy and people's livelihood.

Before the talks in the Great Hall of the People, Xi held a welcome ceremony for Noboa. Xi also hosted a welcome banquet for him in the evening.