Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Japan prosecutor who accused boss of rape to resign

By AFP | Apr. 28, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Justice in focus as legal scrutiny intensifies over sexual assault allegations within Japan’s prosecutorial system. [File, Standard]

A Japanese prosecutor who publicly accused her boss of rape said on Tuesday she will resign after her office rejected a request for an independent probe into harassment within the organisation.

Very few women in Japan speak out about sexual assault but the prosecutor, who uses the pseudonym Hikari, came forward in 2024 to accuse Osaka's then top prosecutor of raping her six years earlier.

Kentaro Kitagawa, who retired after serving as head of the Osaka District Public Prosecutor's Office, was arrested and admitted the assault but later withdrew his statement, saying the sex was consensual.

"I feel it's hopeless to return to work," Hikari, who has been on leave since before coming forward, told AFP.

"So this is a painful decision I have to make to protect my life," she said, adding that she will submit a resignation letter on April 30.

Hikari has made a request to the justice ministry and the prosecutors' office that a third-party panel be set up to investigate cases involving others in the legal profession, and to implement measures to prevent harassment.

She has previously said she was "certain that there are other instances of harassment and additional offences" besides those involving her.

But the prosecutors' office said authorities would "refrain from responding" as Hikari also filed a suit against the state last month, seeking compensation.

Public records show that 21 people at prosecutors' offices have been disciplined for sexual violence in the past 16 years, according to Hikari.

She said people close to Kitagawa, especially an assistant prosecutor -- whom Hikari says is his lover -- have spread malicious rumours.

These included identifying the victim, whose name had not been made public, and claiming she had been attracted to Kitagawa, consented to sex and was sober.

Hikari was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and has been seeing a psychiatrist.

She filed a criminal complaint against the assistant prosecutor in 2025, but the Osaka prosecutor's office dismissed it, only imposing a reprimand.

Hikari said she planned to file a petition with the prosecutorial review commission on Thursday.

Hikari has said she was not used to drinking strong alcohol and lost her memory halfway through an office gathering in 2018.

The next thing she knew, she said, she was in Kitagawa's home and was being raped.

Hikari kept quiet after it happened, as Kitagawa had pleaded with her not to go public, saying it would be a damaging scandal for the organisation and threatening to harm himself, she said.

"It fills me with such bitterness that I, the victim, am forced to resign, while people who commit harassment continue working as if nothing had happened," she said.

"I will keep on pushing for change at the prosecutor's office so that it will truly serve the public."

 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Japan Prosecutor Resignation Rape Allegation Japan Osaka Prosecutor Case Japanese Justice System Scandal
.

Latest Stories

Kenyan coffee farmers now earn top dollar in global markets
Kenyan coffee farmers now earn top dollar in global markets
Business
By Nicholas Waitathu
10 mins ago
Style your kaftan for every occasion like a pro
Fashion and Beauty
By Molly Chebet
23 mins ago
Can love survive without physical attraction?
Between The Sheets
By Anjellah Owino
53 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Debt burden and optimism cloud Kenya's budget outlook
By Esther Dianah 1 hr ago
Debt burden and optimism cloud Kenya's budget outlook
Greek firm behind ballot papers, KCSE exams in KRA crosshairs over Sh1b tax storm
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
Greek firm behind ballot papers, KCSE exams in KRA crosshairs over Sh1b tax storm
Gachagua cancels London tour, to oversee DCP nominations
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Gachagua cancels London tour, to oversee DCP nominations
Governors agree to appear before Senate watchdog committees
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Governors agree to appear before Senate watchdog committees
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved