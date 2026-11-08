Murkomen challenges communities to turn cultural heritage into employability

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Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen join performers during the second edition of Pokot Fest 2026 in Nairobi on November 7, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has challenged communities in the country to use their rich cultural heritage, traditions, identity and collective strengths as instruments for socio-economic transformation, education, entrepreneurship and progressive leadership.

Speaking during the second edition of Pokot Fest 2026 in Nairobi, Murkomen said culture should not merely be preserved as a reminder of the past but embraced as a foundation for shaping the community's future.

He urged the Pokot to redefine their place in society by demonstrating their intellectual capacity, economic potential and leadership abilities, while discarding historical stereotypes that have often overshadowed their identity.

“Let us make our presence felt in the capital, not through fear, violence or confrontation, but through intellectual prowess, cultural sophistication, entrepreneurial excellence, educational advancement and progressive leadership,” Murkomen said.

His remarks captured one of the central lessons of this year's festival: that cultural pride must go hand in hand with ambition, unity and tangible development.

The CS observed that the Pokot possess a distinctive cultural heritage expressed through entertaining songs and dances, colourful traditional regalia, cuisine, folklore and chants. However, he challenged the community to translate this inheritance into opportunities for future generations.

“Our traditions are a priceless inheritance, but their true significance lies in their ability to inspire future generations. We must therefore move beyond nostalgia and transform our cultural identity into a catalyst for socioeconomic advancement, institutional influence and sustainable prosperity,” he said.

Under the theme Nyinyoö Nyete, the festival brought together members of the Pokot community, cultural practitioners, artists, businesspeople, professionals, political leaders and friends of the community for a celebration of heritage, identity and shared aspirations.

Organised by Kokel Entertainment, Pokot Fest provided a colourful platform for showcasing the community's traditions through music, energetic cultural dances, fashion displays, traditional cuisine, art exhibitions and youth entrepreneurship showcases.

Yet beyond the entertainment, the gathering offered an important opportunity for reflection on the relationship between cultural preservation and community development.

One of the key lessons from the festival was the importance of unity as a foundation for progress. By bringing together people from different generations, professions and geographical backgrounds, the event demonstrated how shared cultural identity can create networks, strengthen relationships and encourage collective action.

Former Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui underscored this message, observing that the festival was not simply about celebrating traditions but also reinforcing solidarity and togetherness.

“Beyond celebrating our rich traditions, the festival provided a powerful reminder of the importance of unity, solidarity and togetherness. Our diversity is our strength, and our shared heritage is a foundation for building stronger communities and a united future,” he said.

Another important lesson was the growing role of young people in preserving culture while creating economic opportunities from their talents and creativity.

Principal Secretary in the State Department for Youth Affairs and the Creative Economy, Fikirini Jacobs, said the government remained committed to supporting creative talents, preserving cultural heritage and using the creative economy to unlock opportunities for young people.

“The vibrant cultural celebration was a magnificent showcase of Pokot heritage, rich traditions and unity. We remain committed to supporting and empowering our creative talents, preserving our diverse cultural heritage, and leveraging the creative sector to unlock socio-economic opportunities for our youth,” Jacobs said.

His remarks highlighted the festival's potential to become more than an annual cultural gathering by providing a marketplace for artists, designers, performers, craftspeople and emerging entrepreneurs.

Governor Simon Kachapin, the festival also provided an opportunity for the community to reconnect, exchange ideas, network and harness its collective expertise.

He said the gathering created a platform for people to collaborate and explore economic and social opportunities while ensuring that their cultural inheritance remained relevant to future generations.

“As leaders, we remain committed to creating spaces where our people can unite, collaborate and innovate while preserving our heritage for future generations,” Kachapin said.

The festival also carried a broader message about peace and reconciliation, particularly against the backdrop of returning stability in parts of West Pokot and the Kerio Valley region.

Its emphasis on peaceful coexistence, strengthen relationships, encourage dialogue and promote a shared vision of development.

Ultimately, Pokot Fest 2026 demonstrated that cultural heritage can serve as a bridge between generations, a platform for economic empowerment and a rallying point for collective development.

The ambition of Kokel Entertainment is to grow Pokot Fest into one of Africa's leading cultural festivals and a global platform through which the world can discover Pokotland, a cultural landscape stretching from Laikipia through Baringo and West Pokot in Kenya and across into Uganda.

As Murkomen reminded the community, the next chapter of its history must be written through deliberate choices, strategic partnerships and purposeful leadership.

“The Pokot story must evolve. Our identity must reflect more than our historical struggles; it must embody our aspirations, achievements and limitless potential,” he said.

Among those present were Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Baringo Senator Kiprono Cheburet Chemitei, Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto, West Pokot Woman Representative Rael Kasiwai, Tiaty MP William Kamket, former West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio and Absa Group CEO for Personal and Private Banking Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, among other guests.