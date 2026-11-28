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National Assembly Minority Whip, her majority counterpart Silvanus Osoro, the National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang were speaking during a fundraiser at Tom Mboya Senior School in Suba North Constituency. [James Omoro, Standard]

The ODM party’s demand to have Nyanza region zoned for its candidates has elicited a storm in President William Ruto’s proposed pre-election coalition.

Gladys Wanga, who is ODM’s National Chairperson, wants four counties of Nyanza, namely Homa Bay, Kisumu, Migori and Siaya, preserved for ODM candidates in the 2027 General Election.

Wanga opines that the region must be zoned for ODM and no political party that supports President William Ruto should field candidates.

She recently emphasised that she will not allow such political parties in the region as long as she is the National Chairperson of ODM.

But Wanga’s comments have caused a storm among UDA leaders and some of her ODM leaders. The storm became evident during a fundraiser presided over by the National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula at Tom Mboya Secondary School in Suba North Constituency.

The National Assembly Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro of UDA, Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo of ODM and Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ of ODM have warned the ODM leaders against scaring political parties affiliated to President Ruto from Nyanza.

Kajwang’ dismissed Wanga’s assertion, saying there is no need for zoning in Nyanza. He argued that zoning will not enable the election of any leader.

“There is no need for zoning in the Nyanza region. What we need is to agree that we are supporting Ruto,” Kajwang’ said.

He said leaders’ re-election will depend on their performance in service delivery rather than political parties.

“I have a competitor who is vying on a UDA ticket and I welcome him. What we do for the people is what will make them elect us, not our political parties,” Kajwang’ said.

The Senator warned ODM leadership against unnecessary wars. He argued that such wars will polarise the party.

“ODM is a good party but trivial wars in which people are ousted from the party will make it start to stink. When it stinks, people will quit, but we will not allow this to happen,” Kajwang said.

Millie Odhiambo, in her remarks, said the people of Nyanza had decided to support Ruto without conditions. She warned some leaders against misleading the public that the people of Nyanza will support Ruto conditionally.

“Our leaders should stop misleading the public that the people of Nyanza have agreed to support Ruto conditionally. I am not opposed to negotiations, but it can be done without any conditions,” Millie said.

She described ODM leaders who are giving Ruto conditions as backtrackers.

“We began by campaigning and the people of Nyanza had decided to support Ruto. What is happening here is like a man who married and gave birth to five children. Thereafter, he threatens to divorce the wife if his conditions are not met. Is that divorce possible?” Millie asked.

Osoro warned ODM leaders against scaring Ruto’s affiliate political parties which want to field candidates in Nyanza. He argued that a political party will not save any leader who had performed poorly from the wrath of voters.

“Let us stop unnecessary wars in Nyanza. Allow any political party to field candidates in this region,” Osoro said.

He told the ODM leaders to stop going against the spirit of its former leader, the late Raila Odinga’s spirit of promoting multiparty democracy.

“The soul of Raila will not be happy where he is lying if the officials of his party are blocking other political parties from fielding candidates in Nyanza. Let ODM leaders know that every political party is free to field candidates in any part of Kenya,” he added.

He said it is too late for ODM to give President Ruto any condition, arguing the collaboration between ODM and UDA has been harmonious and has already taken off.

“We have worked together without signing any agreement. What our friends are saying is like a man who has married and given birth to four children then starts conditions for the marriage to continue. Let UDA and ODM continue supporting Ruto without any conditions,” he added.

Osoro said a written agreement is not a prerequisite for success in collaboration between UDA and ODM.

“CSs John Mbadi and Opiyo Wandayi, who are members of ODM, joined the government without any written agreement. A written agreement is unnecessary for our partnership. We need to continue trusting one another and work together,” Osoro said.

Wetang’ula told Nyanza residents to shun opposition leaders and support President William Ruto in his re-election bid.

He accused DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua of attempting to perpetuate hatred between the people of Nyanza and Ruto.

“Do not listen to Gachagua because he does not believe in equality. He looked down upon the late Raila and now he wants you to support him,” Wetang’ula told Nyanza residents.

“We have seen good roads which were not here before Ruto came to power. This is what we mean by equity in development,” Wetang’ula said.