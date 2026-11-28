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My curiosity this week was drawn by a social media post from a person going by the name Tee Jay Katana. He narrates how the good old days were beautiful around Shanzu, thanks to the 'Wazungu' tourists who patronised our beaches then.

According to him, Mombasa has since turned into a ghost city, with no tourist cash flows to the local communities. He wonders whether these changed fortunes are the result of failed government policy or of something the industry is doing wrong.

In today's piece, we will explore these changing dynamics, not just for the coastal region but for the broader hospitality ecosystem in the country. For context, this column claims no insider expertise on industry operations but relies on publicly available industry data for analytical insights.

I must also confess that, in my individual capacity, I am a direct consumer in the industry. Between September and the date of writing this article (seated at a four-star facility on the North Coast), I have been to Mombasa for no fewer than seven events in the quarter. If I extend my exploits to other favourite conferencing destinations such as Naivasha, Embu and Machakos, I would tick over 12 separate events in different facilities within the quarter.

As a writer and practitioner in national economics, I observe and ask questions of various economic actors and local communities when I travel. That is the very reason this column exists.

Data insights

Coming back to the subject under debate, official data does not seem to confirm Mr Katana's observations. It is not true that Mombasa has been reduced to a ghost town. What might have happened is that the market has undergone irreversible shifts that industry players and local communities have failed to accept and align with.

According to the Tourism Research Institute, international arrivals, including the Kenyan diaspora, grew to 1,180,860 between January and June 2026. There was 9.5 per cent growth in the first four months compared with the same period in 2025.

The Central Bank of Kenya projects that international arrivals will reach a high of 2.72 million by the close of the calendar year, compared with 2.65 million in 2025. This would translate into six per cent growth if the target is achieved.

Referring to fiscal year data, official estimates put international arrivals at between 2.76 and 2.79 million. Tourism earnings for the fiscal year climbed to a high of Sh564 billion, exceeding the ministry's target of Sh529 billion. Average spending per tourist has also increased, to Sh204,298.

Speaking at the World Travel Market forum in London this month, industry insiders projected that overall business growth for the industry will be between 15 and 20 per cent in 2026, based on forward-booking rates and expected higher spending per visitor.

In 2025, total tourists, including domestic travellers, numbered 7.9 million. Domestic travellers were 5.2 million, accounting for 65.8 per cent of the total. Bed nights were estimated at 6.47 million.

Industry revenue has been on an upward trajectory, from Sh378.7 billion in 2023 to Sh453.5 billion in 2024 and Sh501.3 billion in 2025. The broader economic impact of the sector has also been good, with World Travel and Tourism Council estimates showing its contribution at US$12.7 billion (Sh1.65 trillion), roughly 9.3 per cent of gross domestic product, and supporting at least 1.8 million jobs in 2025.

Clearly, from the foregoing statistics, the tourism and hospitality industry is not struggling as much as local communities and small businesses seem to suggest. From my random conversations with the app-based cab drivers I always rely on for my many trips to the coast, they agree that business is much slower than in years gone by. They enjoy only intermittent booms when there are big conferences and around the Christmas season.

So why is the growth in the statistics not reflected in the local communities and among hoteliers as it used to be?

Behavioural changes

To start with, on the several trips I have made to Mombasa this year, I have not spent a single bed night in any hotel or guest house. I am not alone. The preferred choice for most travellers these days is Airbnb.

From October, it has been a nightmare getting a flight or SGR ticket to Mombasa, which means Kenyans are still touring the coast, in fact more than before, if the domestic travellers' data is anything to go by. What probably differs is the choice of accommodation, and consumption habits have changed drastically. Many families prefer hosted apartments to hotels, for both economic reasons and practical realities.

For instance, why in this day and age should a married couple be charged separately for sharing a hotel room, yet share a room at home? Why shouldn't they be charged for the room as a unit in big hotels, the same way guest houses price their units? I am not being naïve in raising this argument!

For my August holiday, I was charged per unit in two separate facilities in Rwanda. My total budget was less than my average for previous holidays on both the North and South Coast, even after factoring in air tickets and an extra day of stay. Besides, I lived in China for three years, and tour companies would get us remarkably cheap prices in luxury hotels across the country within domestic tourism packages.

Back in 2014–2017, when I lived in Beijing, the equivalent of about Sh6,000 in today's money could buy a weekend getaway (two nights) in a different city, inclusive of an executive bus return ticket, under domestic tourism packages with local governments.

Anyone with a keen eye can confirm that many establishments are packed to capacity during the day but turn into ghost facilities at night. For argument's sake, why would anyone pay three times more for a hotel hosting their conference than for a one-bedroom Airbnb unit within walking distance of the hotel?

At policy level, this archaic tourism pricing model was raised by the relevant ministry not long ago. I am not quite sure how far the discussion went. But looking at the shifts in the sources of tourists into the country, industry players will have to go back to the drawing board. In 2025, the top sources of international tourists were the United States, Uganda, the United Kingdom, Tanzania and India, in that order.

The traditional European source markets that Mr Katana refers to have been reduced to other notable sources, including Germany, Italy, France, China, Australia and the Kenyan diaspora. Even tourists from these traditional source markets have access to much more information than in years past, owing to advances in technology.

It is much easier for travellers to preview diverse accommodation options, read service feedback on different facilities, learn about negative local behaviours, and plan accordingly. This demands that industry players understand the diverse cultures, consumer behaviours and shifting dynamics in the industry.

In Naivasha today, I know a facility that has leveraged its daytime conferencing to sell bed nights in sister facilities at between Sh2,000 and Sh3,500 per night. The demand is overwhelming. In Machakos town, big establishments now offer units at similar discounts to conference attendees to retain them in the facility for the night.

My concluding thoughts to our coastal hoteliers and local communities: for how long will you remain deaf to the shifts in the operating environment?