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Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa at the party's headquarter in Nairobi on November 26, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa has removed Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula as the party’s deputy leaders, replacing them with Mumias East MP Peter Salasya and former Cabinet Minister Kipruto Arap Kirwa.

The changes, announced on Thursday at the party headquarters, mark a significant reorganisation of DAP-K’s leadership amid growing political differences between Wamalwa and the two ousted officials.

Natembeya’s removal follows months of disagreements with Wamalwa over the party’s leadership, political direction and ambition to expand its national influence.

The governor had in July 2026 declared his intention to leave DAP-K, arguing that he wanted to transform the party into a national political movement. He subsequently pursued political mobilisation through the TAWE Movement, before aligning himself with the Linda Mwananchi Movement.

His political realignment gathered momentum after Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna unveiled him as Chairperson of the movement’s Board of Trustees and head of its presidential campaign ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The appointments were announced on October 30, 2026, during the launch of the movement’s national headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi.

Savula’s exit, on the other hand, follows an earlier political break with Wamalwa that dates back to the November 2025 Malava by-election.

The former Lugari MP openly defied DAP-K by backing United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate David Ndakwa against the party’s candidate Seth Panyako. Ndakwa eventually won the seat, exposing divisions within the party’s Western Kenya political base.

On January 6, 2026, Savula publicly declared that he had moved on from DAP-K and intended to work with the government.

He subsequently formally joined UDA in February and declared his interest in the Kakamega gubernatorial seat.

He was later appointed Deputy Coordinator of President William Ruto’s Western Kenya campaign team, while UDA grassroots delegates endorsed him for a deputy party leader position, which he accepted.

The two departures have therefore left DAP-K with the challenge of rebuilding its leadership structure as political realignments gather momentum ahead of the August 2027 General Election.

Wamalwa appeared to take issue with leaders who, despite benefiting from their political parties, engage in activities that undermine the organisations.

"Let them also respect our party because you cannot bite the hand that feeds you. Heshima si utumwa," he said, in an apparent reference to the disagreements surrounding Natembeya’s political engagements.

Wamalwa had previously warned Natembeya to exercise restraint and, if he intended to join another political outfit, leave DAP-K respectfully.

He, however, dismissed suggestions that their differences were personal, maintaining that he had supported the governor’s political journey, including his successful 2022 gubernatorial campaign.

The party leader has also repeatedly called for unity among opposition leaders, warning that internal divisions could undermine efforts to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 elections.

Beyond the changes involving Natembeya and Savula, Wamalwa said the proposed appointments of Salasya and Kirwa were part of a wider effort to invigorate the party and strengthen its leadership ahead of the polls.