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Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa with President Ruto at a political rally in Mt Elgon during the President’s development tour in the Western region. [PCS]

President William Ruto has thrown his weight behind Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa in the race to succeed Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka in 2027, setting the stage for a contest over the county's political leadership.

During his ongoing tour of Western Kenya, the President rallied support for Barasa, signalling his preference for the legislator in the battle for control of Bungoma County after the next General Election.

Barasa has expressed confidence in securing the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party nomination, citing his development record and grassroots mobilisation in Kimilili as the foundation of his gubernatorial bid.

The MP has urged Bungoma leaders aligned with Kenya Kwanza to unite behind his candidature, arguing that a common political front would strengthen the region's bargaining power within the national government.

He said he intends to replicate his development model in Kimilili across the county's 45 wards, prioritising healthcare, education and youth empowerment.

“I want to take the development model we have implemented in Kimilili and extend it to all the 45 wards in Bungoma. Our people deserve better healthcare, improved education infrastructure, functional vocational training centres and quality early childhood education facilities,” he said.

The legislator pledged to strengthen county hospitals, improve the availability of medicines and expand access to healthcare services at the grassroots.

He also promised to invest in vocational training centres to equip young people with practical skills for employment and entrepreneurship, while improving Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE).

Barasa identified agriculture, trade, infrastructure and youth entrepreneurship as key sectors requiring investment to unlock Bungoma's economic potential. He said his proposed administration would prioritise accountability, efficient use of public resources and improved service delivery.

His bid has received backing from a section of county leaders, including Senator Wafula Wakoli of Ford Kenya and Webuye East MP Martin Pepela.

However, Ruto's apparent preference for Barasa has attracted opposition from Sirisia MP John Waluke, who has questioned the endorsement and instead declared support for Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, who is associated with the Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM).

Waluke argued that Bungoma residents should determine their next governor without external political influence.

“Bungoma belongs to its people, and the people must decide who will lead them in 2027. We cannot allow the gubernatorial contest to be determined through political endorsements from outside. Residents must be given the freedom to choose a leader who represents their interests,” he said.

The contest is also unfolding amid political differences between Barasa and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, adding to the competing interests shaping Bungoma's succession politics.