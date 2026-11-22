Audio By Vocalize

Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo. [File,Standard]

Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has warned young people against political violence, saying the destruction of public property costs lives and diverts resources meant for development.

The warning comes amid concerns over political violence in Embu following the September 12 incident at Nembure Stadium, where a meeting attended by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki was disrupted, leaving one person dead, six vehicles torched and three others vandalised.

Speaking during a Mass at St Thomas More Kairuri Parish in Embu County, Omollo challenged young people to question leaders who ask them to disrupt meetings, block roads or destroy property.

“Before you leave home to disrupt a meeting, ask that leader whether they would allow their own child to do what they are asking you to do,” he said.

“Ask them what they are doing to help you access education, training and employment.”

Omollo said young people should also question what political leaders were doing to improve their access to education, technical training and employment.

He said the Government was working to expand opportunities for young people through education, technical training and employment.

The PS welcomed efforts in the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sector to equip young people in Embu with skills to pursue their ambitions.

At the same time, Omollo commended county leadership for working with the national government to combat illicit alcohol and drug abuse.

Omollo said proposed legislative changes targeting the sector had passed the first reading in Parliament and urged residents to participate in the next stages of the legislative process.

On security, the PS acknowledged calls for more police vehicles, saying the Government was investing in personnel, vehicles and equipment.

However, he challenged residents to help protect public investments, citing reports that 10 police vehicles had been burned in Embu.

“We use our taxes to buy police vehicles, build markets and construct roads. We cannot pay for development and then allow a few individuals to destroy what belongs to all of us,” he said.

Omollo warned that anyone suspected of destroying property would be taken to court in accordance with the law, where the judiciary would determine their cases.

He maintained that political differences should not be used to justify vandalism, endanger lives or disrupt public services.

“The Constitution protects the right to express ourselves peacefully and unarmed. Political differences cannot be an excuse to vandalise property, endanger lives or disrupt the services our communities depend on,” he said.

Those present included Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, Senator Alexander Munyi and Deputy Governor Kinyua Mugo, among others.