PS Omollo orders crackdown on defilement and illicit alcohol trade

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Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo during the commissioning of Makutano Police Post in Ikombe Ward, Yatta, Machakos county. [MINA]

Interior and National Administration Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has directed police officers and local administrators in Yatta, Machakos County, to take action against cases of defilement, bhang peddling, and the sale of illicit alcohol.

The PS said on Saturday, November 14, that there would be no negotiations or out-of-court settlements in defilement cases, directing officers to arrest suspects and take them through the court process.

He warned against letting families resolve such cases through compensation or agreements, insisting that the law must handle all reported incidents.

Omollo also urged residents to report individuals involved in bhang peddling and the illicit alcohol trade, while cautioning police officers against accepting bribes to protect those engaging in the illegal businesses.

He was speaking during the commissioning of Makutano Police Post in Ikombe Ward, Yatta, where he called on security officers and grassroots administrators to strengthen efforts to address the offences.

The new police post has been equipped with officers to bring security services closer to residents, serving an estimated population of 40,000 people.

Located about 24 kilometres from Yatta Police Station in Kithimani, the facility is expected to improve police access and response in the area.