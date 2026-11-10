Mocking the dead: Gen Z graves turned into bureaucratic punchline as officials demand Sh150,000 in bribes from grieving parents

A government-commissioned report intended to bring closure to victims of human rights violations has instead ignited a firestorm of public fury, with critics accusing the Panel of Experts of mocking Kenyans by verifying only a single fatality from the 2024 Gen Z protests, even as grieving families reveal they are being asked to pay bribes of up to Sh150,000 just to access the compensation they was promised.
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