Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Governor Rotich, deputy Cheserek's bitter fallout plays out in public again

By Stephen Rutto | Nov. 9, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich and his deputy Prof Grace Cheserek. [Courtesy]

A fallout between Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich and his deputy, Prof Grace Cheserek, has once again played out publicly for the second time in less than four months.

The two leaders almost engaged in a fistfight during an empowerment event in Kapyego on Sunday evening, just a week after Prof Cheserek announced she would not be Rotich’s running mate in the 2027 General Election.

During the Sunday clash in Kapyego, Cheserek’s was forced to cut short her speech after she was jeered when she attempted to grab the governor's microphone.

A visibly furious Rotich told off his deputy, and accused her of acting in a childish manner.

He further claimed that the professor of Environmental Science was all bark and no bite.

 “I will continue to speak out. I will say everything,” Prof Cheserek was heard saying in a video clip that went viral on social media.

A day before the standoff in Kapyego, the governor had told locals in Marakwet West sub-county to help him identify a suitable running mate after his relationship with Cheserek turned sour.

“You, the people of Marakwet West, gave me a deputy in the last election and as you can see, our working relationship is worsening. I want you, this time, to identify for me someone that I can work with harmoniously,” Rotich said.

When she unsuccessfully attempted to grab a microphone from the governor in a bid to complete her speech during the event in Kapyego, Rotich told his deputy: “Go sit down and stop being childish. (Do) you want to ruin somebody’s celebration? You are now becoming foolish.”

The friction between the leaders came to light three months ago during an empowerment event in Tot, Marakwet East, when Cheserek lamented about what she termed as a casual introduction by her boss. She went on to warn that she should not be demeaned.

Rotich has, however, declined to respond to his deputy. During the public clash in Tot three months ago, the governor said he did not demean Cheserek. “I had not reached the level (during the programme) to introduce you (Prof Cheserek) properly,” he said.

Last Saturday, Cheserek announced that she would not be Rotich’s running mate in the 2027 elections, signalling a worsening of their frosty relations.

“I want to divorce the political relationship with Governor Rotich today officially,” said Cheserek at a meeting in Kapkoross, Marakwet West sub-county.

The deputy governor added: “I will no longer be seeking to be elected as a deputy governor again next year. I want to tell him (Governor Rotich) to look for his deputy governor when he seeks to defend his position in 2027. It will not be me.”

“Secondly, I want you to give me the political direction to take in 2027. I have a lot of knowledge and expertise; why can’t I use them to serve our people better?” she posed.

On August 21, Prof Cheserek described the friction as a tragedy and claimed that she had been neglected and that her office had been undermined not just by his governor but also by county executives.

She said her efforts to secure the authority to rein in errant and underperforming county officials were being frustrated.

“I want my governor to give me the space to assist him to crack the whip on underperforming county executive committee members (CECMs). I want him to allow me to identify projects that have not been done to the expected standard unless he has a problem. You see, if I’m correcting an executive and the governor is protecting them, it means he has an interest, and this comes to a conflict of interest,” said the deputy governor.

She further claim that: “The tragedy with Elgeyo Marakwet is interesting because my governor was a deputy governor and he also felt that he was being neglected by his former boss (Alex Tolgos) and he has continued this neglect. Any governor who should not work well with their deputies should not be re-elected.”

Cheserek argued that if a governor couldn’t manage a deputy, it would be difficult for them to run a county.

She suggested management courses at the Kenya School of Government for governors with frosty relationships with their deputies, saying it was a social problem that required education.

“Let us elect people with knowledge and experience in managing billions of public funds to be governors,” she said.

In July, a decision to change the venue of this year’s Mashujaa Day from Kamariny to Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret exacerbated the fallout between Governor Rotich and Cheserek. Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet and Nandi counties co-hosted the event.

This is after Cheserek declared her support for the planned parallel Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kamariny, while her boss was calling for respect for the President’s decision to hold the fete in Uasin Gishu.

Cheserek apologised to Elgeyo Marakwet residents for the sudden change in venue for the Mashujaa Day national celebrations.

“I want to say sorry to the people of Elgeyo Marakwet. The change of venue saddens us. I’m among those people who have declared that if the venue is shifted to Uasin Gishu, we will have a parallel Mashujaa Day at Kamariny Stadium,” the Deputy Governor said.

The governor was at pains to explain the sudden change of venue.

When she was nominated by Rotich as his preferred running mate in the run-up to the 2022 General Election, Cheserek, who comes from Marakwet West sub-county, was a little-known academician and administrator. Rotich, on the other hand, comes from Keiyo North sub-county.

Cheserek had previously served as the head of the Department of Environmental Sciences at Moi University and had also worked for non-governmental organisations as an environmental science consultant.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Governor Wisley Rotich Prof Grace Cheserek Elgeyo Marakwet County 2027 General Election
.

Latest Stories

Governor Rotich, deputy Cheserek's bitter fallout plays out in public again
Governor Rotich, deputy Cheserek's bitter fallout plays out in public again
Rift Valley
By Stephen Rutto
32 mins ago
FKF woes: Are you my friend, my neighbour or my enemy?
Football
By Sammy Kitula
37 mins ago
Five weeks of traffic disruption as KeNHA begins Kihunguro Bridge works
National
By Mate Tongola
45 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

New infrastructure fund must prove its worth to the public
By Danson Kimani 7 hrs ago
New infrastructure fund must prove its worth to the public
How Putin won Africa leaders' hearts with his ice cream diplomacy
By Macharia Munene 7 hrs ago
How Putin won Africa leaders' hearts with his ice cream diplomacy
Apps close gaps in maternal, mental healthcare
By Rodgers Otiso 7 hrs ago
Apps close gaps in maternal, mental healthcare
Her body, their rules: How Maasai men call shots on family planning
By Malemba Mkongo 7 hrs ago
Her body, their rules: How Maasai men call shots on family planning
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved