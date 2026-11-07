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From lifestyle to age, pesticides and herbicides: What really causes Cancer?

By Kamau Muthoni | Nov. 7, 2026
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Phanice Okuso, 60, a retired nurse, conducting a breast cancer screening at Kakamega Oasis Multi-Specialty hospital. [File, Standard]

What really causes cancer?

This is the question that is before the High Court, with experts split over the cause.

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