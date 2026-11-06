Big talk, small act: How Judiciary has turned quest for justice into a mockery

The saga surrounding the abduction of Nairobi-based lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi has created a fresh storm, raising questions about the Judiciary's failure to rein in impunity.
Critics claim that the failure to punish police bosses, led by Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja, over abductions has created a theatre rather than an effective enforcement mechanism that would send shivers down abductors' spines and guarantee that no one can go missing without an answer.
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