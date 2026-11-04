Kenyan-born Momanyi-Hiltsley wins second term in Minnesota House

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Kenyan Huldah Momanyi-Hiltsley has been re-elected to represent District 38A in the Minnesota House of Representatives in the United States of America.

Momanyi-Hiltsley who was elected on the Democratic Party ticket got 9,852 votes (71.8%,) while her Republican Party competitor Charlie Kistler garnered 3,840 votes, (28%).

Momanyi-Hiltsley was first elected to the Minnesota Legislature in 2024, when she became the first Kenyan-American to hold a Minnesota House seat and the first Kenyan-born immigrant to hold state office anywhere in the United States of America.

When the results are certified, Momanyi-Hiltsley will serve another two-year term beginning in January 2027 representing Osseo and parts of Brooklyn Park in the Minnesota House of Representative which will be a great achievement for a Kenyan in a foreign country.

Speaking during her victory celebration, Momanyi-Hiltsley said the election season was marked by attempts to damage the reputations of the people who were in her political camp by those individuals who were against her re-election despite her good performance in the last two years.

“My reelection campaign focused on healthcare for all, reproductive rights, firearm legislation and equitable housing as my key priorities, I have endured character assassination, sleepless nights and uncertainty over the outcome but I am grateful,” said Momanyi-Hiltsley.

She informed her supporters that the criticism and personal attacks against them did not stop them from pursuing their political ambitions, insisting that they remained committed to their cause which has been rewarded by voters who deemed it fit to give her a second term.

“We have fought several battles to achieve this great win, there was character assassination, people making some negative remarks against us but we have persevered and the voters have made a choice on whom they want to serve them and here I am,” said Momanyi-Hiltsley.

The legislator said that residents who wanted to raise any issues with her could visit her office or home at any time whenever they required her services and that she would gladly serve them since that was the reason they elected her.

“My focus remains on the people I represents, I promise to listen to their concerns and remain accessible to members of the community during my tenure, since I have been elected to serve them for two years,” said Momanyi-Hiltsley.