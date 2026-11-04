'Good people are winning elections,' Sifuna weighs in on US midterms

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Linda Mwananchi Party Official Launch led by Edwin Sifuna during the Launch of Linda Mwanainchi Movement & Its Headquaters in Lavington, Nairobi on October 30, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Nairobi Senator and Linda Mwananchi Movement leader Edwin Sifuna has lauded the Democratic Party’s performance in the 2026 United States midterm elections, saying he was pleased to see leaders who care about ordinary citizens winning.

In a post on X on Wednesday, November 4, Sifuna celebrated the Democrats’ gains, calling the outcome a victory for what he described as “good people.”

“It feels very nice to see good people winning elections. Watu roho safi tu who actually care about ordinary citizens,” he wrote.

“Bad people have been winning too much bwana. What a night for the Democratic Party in the US midterms. Blue wave, sindio?” he added.

Sifuna’s remarks come amid his sustained criticism of the Kenya Kwanza administration over governance, human rights, accountability and respect for the rule of law.

In June 2025, following the death of teacher and blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody, the senator criticised the government’s human rights record, arguing that development projects should not overshadow violations of citizens’ fundamental rights.

He has also repeatedly condemned abductions and enforced disappearances, insisting that suspects must be subjected to due process. In September this year, he criticised the abduction of Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich, saying Kenya could not claim to be democratic while journalists and other citizens lived in fear.

The senator has also questioned the government’s economic policies, arguing that small-scale traders and boda boda operators continue to struggle despite promises to improve their livelihoods.

On Monday, November 2, Sifuna accused the government of withholding major infrastructure project contracts from public scrutiny. He questioned why agreements relating to the Bomas International Convention Complex, Talanta Stadium and the Rironi-Mau Summit Road had not been made public.

He said the Linda Mwananchi Movement would make the agreements available to Kenyans, citing transparency, accountability and sustainable development as constitutional values.

His Wednesday comments on the US elections come as Kenya prepares for the 2027 General Election, with accountability, constitutionalism and the interests of ordinary citizens featuring prominently in his political messaging.

Democrats made significant gains in Tuesday’s elections, winning control of Congress in a major setback for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, according to the Associated Press.

US midterm elections are held halfway through a president’s four-year term and often serve as a measure of public support for the sitting administration. In Tuesday’s elections, Americans voted for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 Senate seats and 36 governorships.

News agencies reported that Democrats flipped at least seven Republican-held Senate seats, including in Texas, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The results give Democrats control of Congress, setting the stage for greater scrutiny of Trump’s administration and potentially complicating his legislative agenda during the remaining two years of his presidency.