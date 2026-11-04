Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

'Good people are winning elections,' Sifuna weighs in on US midterms

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Nov. 4, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Linda Mwananchi Party Official Launch led by Edwin Sifuna during the Launch of Linda Mwanainchi Movement & Its Headquaters in Lavington, Nairobi on October 30, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Nairobi Senator and Linda Mwananchi Movement leader Edwin Sifuna has lauded the Democratic Party’s performance in the 2026 United States midterm elections, saying he was pleased to see leaders who care about ordinary citizens winning.

In a post on X on Wednesday, November 4, Sifuna celebrated the Democrats’ gains, calling the outcome a victory for what he described as “good people.”

“It feels very nice to see good people winning elections. Watu roho safi tu who actually care about ordinary citizens,” he wrote.

“Bad people have been winning too much bwana. What a night for the Democratic Party in the US midterms. Blue wave, sindio?” he added.

Sifuna’s remarks come amid his sustained criticism of the Kenya Kwanza administration over governance, human rights, accountability and respect for the rule of law.

In June 2025, following the death of teacher and blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody, the senator criticised the government’s human rights record, arguing that development projects should not overshadow violations of citizens’ fundamental rights.

He has also repeatedly condemned abductions and enforced disappearances, insisting that suspects must be subjected to due process. In September this year, he criticised the abduction of Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich, saying Kenya could not claim to be democratic while journalists and other citizens lived in fear.

The senator has also questioned the government’s economic policies, arguing that small-scale traders and boda boda operators continue to struggle despite promises to improve their livelihoods.

On Monday, November 2, Sifuna accused the government of withholding major infrastructure project contracts from public scrutiny. He questioned why agreements relating to the Bomas International Convention Complex, Talanta Stadium and the Rironi-Mau Summit Road had not been made public.

He said the Linda Mwananchi Movement would make the agreements available to Kenyans, citing transparency, accountability and sustainable development as constitutional values.

His Wednesday comments on the US elections come as Kenya prepares for the 2027 General Election, with accountability, constitutionalism and the interests of ordinary citizens featuring prominently in his political messaging.

Democrats made significant gains in Tuesday’s elections, winning control of Congress in a major setback for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, according to the Associated Press.

US midterm elections are held halfway through a president’s four-year term and often serve as a measure of public support for the sitting administration. In Tuesday’s elections, Americans voted for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 Senate seats and 36 governorships.

News agencies reported that Democrats flipped at least seven Republican-held Senate seats, including in Texas, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The results give Democrats control of Congress, setting the stage for greater scrutiny of Trump’s administration and potentially complicating his legislative agenda during the remaining two years of his presidency.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

US Midterm Elections Kenya-US Election Parallels Edwin Sifuna 2027 Elections
.

Latest Stories

Iraola urges Liverpool to 'kill' Fenerbahce's hostile atmosphere
Iraola urges Liverpool to 'kill' Fenerbahce's hostile atmosphere
Football
By AFP
23 mins ago
Revealed: 502 African nationals enlisted in Russian military killed
Africa
By Edwin Nyarangi
27 mins ago
We'll continue to be bold, says new Standard Group CEO Bilal
National
By Jacob Ochiro
33 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Corruption costing Kenya billions: World Bank
By AFP 1 hr ago
Corruption costing Kenya billions: World Bank
Paul Kihara: Distinguished jurist whose service left an indelible mark
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Paul Kihara: Distinguished jurist whose service left an indelible mark
Parents ordered to pay Sh5.7m hospital bill after court overturns Sh12.5m award
By Joackim Bwana 1 hr ago
Parents ordered to pay Sh5.7m hospital bill after court overturns Sh12.5m award
Elderly KQ's Namibian employee loses Sh15.4m claim over Angolan judgment
By Joackim Bwana 2 hrs ago
Elderly KQ's Namibian employee loses Sh15.4m claim over Angolan judgment
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved