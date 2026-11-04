Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Democrats win US Congress in midterm rout of Trump

By AFP | Nov. 4, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A person casts their ballot at a polling location on Election Day during the midterm elections in Minneapolis, Minnesota on November 3, 2026. [AFP]

Democrats seized control of the US Congress on Tuesday, capturing the Senate and House of Representatives in a stunning, nationwide rejection of Donald Trump set to put the brakes on the final two years of his presidency.

The Democratic landslide will give the opposition power to block legislation, launch broad investigations into Trump's administration and thwart his judicial and senior government appointments.

The results reflected deep anger over living costs, tariffs and Trump's war against Iran, which has sent fuel prices soaring and compounded dissatisfaction with an already deeply unpopular president.

"I'm just so happy. I'm so eager," 22-year-old paralegal Michael Diaz said in Georgia, celebrating a big win by rising Democratic star Jon Ossoff in the Senate.

Trump struck a conciliatory note despite his history of questioning elections, telling The New York Times he was "absolutely willing" to accept the results.

"I think the Democrats did a good job, I really do," the 80-year-old told Fox News, in rare praise for his political opponents. "They fought hard."

But he sought to distance himself from his own party's poor showing, adding that "I don't view it as a hit on me."

He acknowledged that the Iran conflict had contributed to the defeat, while defending the military campaign, and he suggested the rival parties could find common ground on immigration, long one of the most divisive issues of his presidency.

- Republican heartland -

As Trump was conceding, the scale of the Democratic victory grew further when former logger Troy Jackson defeated longtime Republican senator Susan Collins in Maine, the party's seventh Senate seat captured from Republicans.

Earlier breakthroughs in Kansas and Iowa had clinched the Senate majority for Democrats, following stunning victories in Texas, South Carolina, North Carolina and Ohio.

In Kansas, Methodist minister Adam Hamilton became the first Democrat elected to the Senate from the reliably conservative state since 1932. Iowa had not elected a Democratic senator since 2008.

Texas Democrat James Talarico declared he had defeated "Goliath" in winning a Senate seat while Gina Hinojosa unseated the state's Republican governor Greg Abbott, ending decades of Republican rule.

Democrats also protected key Senate seats of their own, including Ossoff in Georgia and an open seat in New Hampshire.

The party's House victory saw gains across Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Arizona, North Carolina and New Jersey, including districts Trump had carried comfortably in 2024.

In one closely watched bellwether, Democrat J.D. Ford ousted Republican congresswoman Victoria Spartz in Indiana, capturing a district Trump won by 17 points two years earlier.

Democrats also won Georgia's governorship, electing former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as the first Black woman governor in US history.

Republicans had some consolation in Florida, where Trump-backed Byron Donalds became the state's first Black governor and Ashley Moody retained a Senate seat -- but only after seeing off surprisingly strong Democratic challenges.

The night was "a big wipeout and a strong repudiation of Donald Trump and his policies," George Washington University professor Todd Belt told AFP.

- Trump on defensive -

Democratic control of Congress will allow the party to pursue investigations into the Iran war, immigration enforcement and allegations of corruption, while blocking Trump's legislation and senior appointments.

Robert Garcia, now expected to lead the powerful House Oversight Committee, warned Republicans on social media: "LAWYER UP."

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries declared Trump's MAGA movement "on the run from sea to shining sea."

Jeffries could become the first Black speaker of the House when the new Congress convenes in January.

Despite his conciliatory remarks, Trump also insisted on social media that Republicans would have won "IN A LANDSLIDE" if he had been running, after repeatedly urging supporters throughout the campaign to "pretend I'm on the ballot."

He also repeated his threat to use the presidential veto on Democratic-passed laws, posting a picture on social media of a red baseball cap reading just: "VETO."

 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

US Midterm Elections Donald Trump US Congress Democrats
.

Latest Stories

Fight against antimicrobial resistance will be won or lost in these spaces
Fight against antimicrobial resistance will be won or lost in these spaces
Opinion
By Dr Isha Anand
5 hrs ago
Police reservist injured as Kenyan security officers clash with Ethiopian militia
North Eastern
By Lucas Ngasike
5 hrs ago
Rising Lionesses make history with Kenya's first-ever team sport Olympic gold
Rugby
By Elizabeth Mburugu
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

In Trump's shoes: How cost of living fuels fury among relentless voters
By Peter Theuri 5 hrs ago
In Trump's shoes: How cost of living fuels fury among relentless voters
One arrested as Knec and police tighten noose on exam fraudsters
By Mike Kihaki and Gentrix Osano 5 hrs ago
One arrested as Knec and police tighten noose on exam fraudsters
Gachagua urges Kalenjin leaders to support Gideon Moi
By Prestone Murunga 5 hrs ago
Gachagua urges Kalenjin leaders to support Gideon Moi
ATPU, NIS named in lawyer abduction case as witness intimidation claims emerge
By  David Odongo and Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
ATPU, NIS named in lawyer abduction case as witness intimidation claims emerge
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved