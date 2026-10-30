'We expected a rescue plan, not a football match announcement'; Sifuna faults Ruto

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Linda Mwananchi Movement Party leader Edwin Sifuna. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Linda Mwananchi Movement Party leader Edwin Sifuna has mocked President William Ruto’s major announcement on Thursday, saying Kenyans had expected him to announce plans to repatriate more than 1,000 citizens reportedly stranded in Russia, only for him to unveil a friendly football match between Bayern Munich and Ajax Amsterdam.

The announcement, made on Thursday evening, had raised expectations among Kenyans concerned about citizens who have reportedly been recruited to fight in Russia’s war against Ukraine, with some now said to be in detention, considering the President was in Moscow the better part of this week, attending the third Russia-Africa Summit.

Sifuna vowed that if elected President in 2027, his government would bring home all Kenyans stranded abroad, whether voluntarily or involuntarily.

“If you ever find yourself in the problems that our bothers in the Ukrainian detention camps are in, my assurance if you agree for me to become president, I will come for you personally,” said Sifuna.

The Nairobi Senator was speaking at the rebranding of The Equitable Party to Linda Mwanachi after the opening of the party’s offices in Lavington, Nairobi.

The event was graced by Democracy for Citizens party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Democratic Action Party of Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa.

During his address, Sifuna also said that if elected President he would abolish taxes on fuel and electricity and scrap the housing levy. “We want to cut Sh500 billion from the government budget and, once we have done that, return the money to Kenyans.”

He also said that he would cut wastage in government, citing the Kenya Kwanza government’s continued increased budgetary allocation for State House and the Presidency. Linda Mwananchi Movement Party leader Edwin Sifuna and members after rebranding of The Equitable Party on October 30, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

National Strikes

He added that he would deal with persistent strikes by lecturers, nurses and other public-sector workers over collective bargaining agreements that could be funded using the savings.

“We want to assure Kenyans that we have a comprehensive plan. As Linda Mwananchi, we want to spend our first 100 days in office cutting wastage in government and the extravagance at State House,”said Sifuna.

During their respective addresses Musyoka and Gachagua said that they would back Sifuna if he was to be named the United Opposition flag bearer.

“I will even replace Commando [George Natembeya] in the role he has been given as the director of the presidential campaign, and I will lead it myself,” Gachagua said.

Kalonzo asked Linda Mwananchi party to invite them for the November 13, 2026, National Delegates Conference. “He could very well end up being the sixth president,” he said.