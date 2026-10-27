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Shakahola: How followers were deceived to buy land of death for Sh1,000

By Kamau Muthoni | Oct. 27, 2026
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Police exhume bodies from shallow graves on Pastor Paul Makenzie's land in Shakahola, Kilifi County, on April 25, 2023. [File, Courtesy]

To the followers of Pastor Paul Makenzie, the call was presented as a divine retreat from a corrupt world.

Deep in Kilifi, a secluded tract of land was identified as an isolated space promised to be positioned directly "within reach of God's eyes.

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Related Topics

Shakahola Massacre Pastor Paul Makenzie Shakahola Land Sales Shakahola Deaths
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