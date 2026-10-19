Ruto-Moi fallout: State's daring occupation as armed GSU storm Moi's family property

For nearly a year, private security guards had watched over the five-acre property near the Eldoret State Lodge, going about their daily routine without incident.
But on Friday morning, that routine was abruptly interrupted when armed General Service Unit (GSU) officers arrived and ordered them to leave by 4 pm.
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