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Ruto-Moi fallout: State's daring occupation as armed GSU storm Moi's family property

By Standard Reporter | Oct. 19, 2026
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Gideon Moi’s family’s disputed property near Eldoret State Lodge. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

For nearly a year, private security guards had watched over the five-acre property near the Eldoret State Lodge, going about their daily routine without incident.

But on Friday morning, that routine was abruptly interrupted when armed General Service Unit (GSU) officers arrived and ordered them to leave by 4 pm.

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Related Topics

Gideon Moi Moi Family Property Ruto-Moi Fallout Ruto-Moi Political Wars
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