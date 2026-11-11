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Government releases Sh1.69bn for Inua Jamii beneficiaries

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 11, 2026
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PS Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs Joseph Motari leading enrollment of new Inua Jamii beneficiaries in Ol Kalou Sub-County on June 18, 2026. [Courtesy]

The government has released Sh1.69 billion to support 423,520 households caring for orphans and vulnerable children under the Inua Jamii social protection programme, in a move aimed at cushioning vulnerable families against the rising cost of living.

The disbursement, announced by the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, covers the September-October payment cycle under the Cash Transfer for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (CT-OVC) programme.

Each beneficiary household is set to receive Sh4,000, with payments commencing immediately through the government's contracted payment service provider.

According to the ministry, the total allocation stands at Sh1,694,080,000, reflecting the government's continued commitment to supporting households struggling to meet the basic needs of children under their care.

Children Services Principal Secretary Carren Ageng'o said the funds were intended to strengthen family and community-based care for orphans and vulnerable children while improving their access to essential services.

The CT-OVC programme seeks to encourage families to foster and retain vulnerable children within their communities rather than expose them to separation and institutional care.

Beyond providing financial relief, the initiative is designed to improve children's enrolment  and transition in education, strengthen healthcare and nutrition outcomes, enhance household food security and promote child protection.

The latest payment follows a Sh850.696 million disbursement made in September to 425,348 households, covering the July 2026 payment cycle. At the time, each household received Sh2,000.

The increase to Sh4,000 in the latest announcement represents payment for two months, highlighting the importance of predictable and adequate financial support for families responsible for vulnerable children.

However, the effectiveness of the programme also depends on timely disbursements, proper beneficiary identification and ensuring that the money reaches households facing the greatest financial difficulties.

The wider Inua Jamii initiative extends beyond children to include older persons aged 70 and above and people living with severe disabilities. Together, the programmes provide a social safety net for Kenyans affected by poverty, old age and other vulnerabilities.

The impact of these transfers is evident in the experiences of beneficiaries across the country.

Meanwhile, the government has introduced measures to strengthen accountability and prevent misuse of public funds. These include biometric proof-of-life verification, which requires beneficiaries to confirm their eligibility every six months.

The exercise is intended to remove deceased or ineligible recipients from the register and ensure that assistance reaches legitimate beneficiaries.

The initiative comes amid continued efforts to strengthen Kenya's social protection system. Payments under Inua Jamii were shifted from a bimonthly to a monthly schedule in July 2023, according to the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs.

Launched in 2004 in response to the devastating effects of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, which left many children orphaned or vulnerable, the CT-OVC programme targets extremely poor households with at least one orphan or vulnerable child as a permanent member.

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Inua Jamii Programme Inua Jamii Beneficiaries Orphans And Vulnerable Social Protection
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