TSC to train teachers in Creative Arts, Music, Technical Subjects

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TSC Chief Executive Officer Dr Evaleen Mitei speaking during primary school heads conference, Mombasa on November 10, 2026. [Nehemiah Okwemba, Standard]

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is stepping up efforts to prepare teachers for the demands of the Competency-Based Education (CBE) curriculum, with specialised training in Creative Arts, Music, Dance, Theatre, Film and Media Technology set to begin on November 23, 2026.

TSC Chief Executive Officer Dr Evaleen Mitei, speaking during primary school heads conference in Mombasa, said the Commission was at an advanced stage of preparing teachers to handle the new learning areas, which require specialised knowledge, practical skills and new teaching approaches.

The training will be conducted in partnership with the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC), drawing on its experts, equipment and training facilities across the country.

The initiative seeks to equip teachers with practical competencies to deliver the new curriculum areas effectively, as schools transition towards a learning model that places greater emphasis on skills, creativity and learner participation.

The Commission is also making arrangements to introduce similar expert-led training for teachers handling Sports Science, Recreation and Physical Education.

The CEO said more than 310,000 teachers had already undergone CBE retooling through a multi-agency programme, but emphasised that professional development must remain a continuous process.

“Excellence in teaching demands continuous learning and professional growth. As education evolves under CBE, teachers must remain adaptable, innovative and equipped with relevant pedagogical skills,” Mitei said.

The Commission is advancing teacher development through two approaches: the revamped Teacher Professional Development (TPD) programme, which will be delivered through the T-Learn system, and structured, institution-supported cascade retooling.

School heads were urged to ensure that teachers translate the knowledge acquired during training into effective classroom practice rather than treating professional development as a routine exercise.

The address also highlighted the growing importance of digital literacy and information and communication technology (ICT) in implementing the new curriculum.

Through the Kenya Digital Economy Acceleration Project (KDEAP), implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of ICT, ICT Authority and TSC, the government is expanding access to affordable high-speed internet and digital devices in schools, with support from the World Bank.

The distribution of digital devices to 10,000 Junior Schools has been launched and is ongoing, while the remaining 11,000 devices are expected to be distributed by April alongside the rollout of fibre-optic internet connectivity.

The Commission, working with ICTA, has also trained 62,000 teachers on the use of digital devices.

Illustrating the opportunities presented by technology, the CEO noted that a learner in remote Loiyangalani could participate in a live Integrated Science lesson streamed from Kilifi through platforms such as LabXchange, despite lacking a physical laboratory.

Mitei challenged school heads to empower ICT champions, strengthen digital infrastructure and ensure devices are used regularly in classrooms instead of remaining locked away.

“If our learners are online, our schools must not remain offline,” she said.

Beyond curriculum reforms and technology, the Commission placed teacher wellness at the centre of improving education standards.

School heads were urged to fully implement the TSC Teacher Induction, Mentorship and Coaching (TIMEC) policy, establish supportive working environments, promote teamwork and address teachers' welfare concerns early.

Mitei emphasised that motivated and supported teachers were essential to effective learning, warning that workplace stress and inadequate professional support could undermine performance.

“What the teacher feels, is definite how he or she teaches or behaves,” sh said.

The Commission called on school leaders to embrace institutional change, prioritise continuous professional development and protect learners while strengthening teacher professionalism.