Oburu Oginga to leave hospital soon - ODM

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ODM SG Catherine Omanyo criticised bloggers spreading unverified information about the veteran politician.

ODM Secretary General Catherine Omanyo has dismissed social media reports about the health of party leader Oburu Oginga, saying he is recovering well and is expected to be discharged from hospital either today or tomorrow.

Omanyo criticised bloggers spreading unverified information about the veteran politician, accusing them of exploiting his health condition to attract online attention and increase engagement.

“It's unfortunate what I've been reading on social media. Those people who are seeking to have more likes or viewers, they will be disappointed because he's up, he's well, he's fine. In fact, he's headed home either today or tomorrow,” she said.

Omanyo insisted that the reports had exaggerated his situation, dismissing claims of his death and assuring the public that he was doing well.

She noted that health conditions could fluctuate, saying Oburu's position as ODM party leader had made his well-being a subject of heightened public interest.

“Everybody, everybody, including you and me, our health is not static. You can be under the weather any time. It's just that he's a party leader, and it makes breaking news,” Omanyo said.

She urged social media users to exercise restraint when discussing the health of public figures, warning against spreading unverified reports, particularly claims of death, before confirmation from credible sources.

Her remarks come amid growing speculation on social media about Oburu's health, with some users circulating unverified claims about his condition.