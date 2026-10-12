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Russia military recruitment: The pain of missing Kenyans and a CS comfortable with power

By Hudson Gumbihi | Oct. 12, 2026
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Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi before a joint Senate committee session on Kenyans caught in the Russia-Ukraine conflict on October 8, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard] 

A report by the US government that put Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi on the spot says Kenyan government officials are deeply involved in the recruitment of citizens to serve in the Russian military.

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Related Topics

Kenyans Recruited to Russia Russian Military Recruitment Russia-Ukraine War Kenyans in Russia
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