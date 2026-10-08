Revealed: 84 Kenyans killed, 52 missing in Russia-Ukraine war

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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi. [File,Standard]

The government has records of 354 Kenyans linked to the Russia-Ukraine war, including 84 classified as killed or missing in action and five being held as prisoners of war in Ukraine.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi gave the updated figures in a response to Parliament on the recruitment of Kenyans into the Russian military and the detention of Kenyans in Ukraine on Thursday, October 8.

The records show that 77 Kenyans remain on the front lines, 38 are in camps, 52 have an unknown or unclassified location and 34 are hospitalised.

Another 62 Kenyans have been repatriated, while one is in detention and another has completed a military contract.

The government said Russia has stopped the enlistment of additional Kenyans after Kenya secured the country’s placement on Russia’s ‘Stop List’ during Mudavadi’s visit to Moscow in March.

“The Embassy of Kenya in Moscow has since confirmed that no additional Kenyan nationals have been enlisted in the Special Military Operation following the implementation of the Stop List,” Mudavadi said.

Russian authorities have told Kenya that requests to terminate military contracts will be considered on a case-by-case basis by individual military unit commanders.

Mudavadi said Kenya continues to engage Russian authorities and affected families over the burial, cremation or repatriation of remains after Russia said its Defence Ministry could not meet the cost of repatriating the remains of deceased Kenyans.

Five Kenyans held in Ukraine

Five Kenyan nationals are currently being held as prisoners of war in Ukraine, according to information sent to Kenya by the Ukrainian Embassy in Vienna on September 3.

The government identified them as Evans Kibet, detained since May 2025; Willi Muniu Macharia, detained since November 2025; Haron Kibet Pachenge, detained since March 2026; Joseph, detained since April 2026; and Francis Ndarua Ndungu.

Kenya’s Honorary Consul in Ukraine visited the Zakhid 1 prisoner-of-war camp and reported that the detainees were being held in humane conditions, had access to medical services and were being treated under rules governing prisoners of war.

The government also said Ukraine was holding the remains of four other Kenyans.

They are Simon Gitau, Clinton Nyapara Mogesa, Dennis Bagaka Obwori and Eric Mwangi Nyambura.

Kenya is seeking the release and repatriation of the affected Kenyans through diplomatic channels, including engagement with Ukraine and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The government wants Kenyans held as prisoners of war to be considered as possible victims of international human trafficking.

Mudavadi said many of the affected Kenyans reported that recruiters lured them with promises of employment before they ended up in military service.

The government says the circumstances surrounding their recruitment could fit the definition of trafficking under Article 3(a) of the Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, also known as the Palermo Protocol.

It wants the issue considered during negotiations over their repatriation so the Kenyans can access assistance available to trafficking victims.

President William Ruto has also raised the matter directly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a telephone conversation, according to the government.

Kenya has further received approval from Kyiv for its ambassador to Ukraine, with the government saying this will improve its ability to respond to cases involving Kenyans in the country.

The State Department for Diaspora Affairs said families should report cases to the government as soon as communication with relatives in Russia is disrupted.

Once a family reports a case, the department collects identification details, travel information and next-of-kin contacts before referring the case to the Kenyan Embassy in Moscow for verification.

The government has also facilitated the return of 62 Kenyans who had been involved in Russia’s military operations.

It has provided affected families with updates from diplomatic missions, information on compensation processes, psychosocial support and guidance on the repatriation or burial of remains.

The government said it is also expanding measures to prevent deceptive recruitment by providing pre-departure information, urging Kenyans to verify recruitment agencies and employment offers and strengthening emergency assistance through Kenyan diplomatic missions.

The scale of the recruitment first emerged publicly in February when Parliament was told that more than 1,000 Kenyans had been recruited to fight for Russia.

The National Intelligence Service report presented to lawmakers said recruiters targeted former security personnel and civilians with promises of lucrative employment, salaries and bonuses.

The figures at the time included 89 Kenyans on the frontline, 39 hospitalised, 28 missing in action, 35 in camps or bases, 30 repatriated, one detained and one who had completed a contract.

The government then stepped up diplomatic efforts. In March, Kenya announced an agreement with Russia to stop further enlistment of Kenyans into its military operations and to facilitate consular support and voluntary disengagement for Kenyans already serving.

The issue remains unresolved for many families. More than 30 families affected by the recruitment were reported this week to be seeking a meeting with President Ruto before Kenya's delegation travels to Moscow for the Russia-Africa Summit, demanding answers on missing relatives, repatriation of survivors and the return of remains.