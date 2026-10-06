Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

How Kenya courted Ebola: The virus that came close, eventually entered the border

By Eunice Omollo | Oct. 6, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Health workers in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) practice safety check protocols on each other during a training by medical charity, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) to reinforce regional emergency response capacity for Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County in Kenya on July 10, 2026. [AFP]

Kenya had never recorded a confirmed case of Bundibugyo Ebola during the 2026 outbreak until October 5, when Health CS Aden Duale finally broke the news.

The virus came close enough to test the country's borders, laboratories, hospitals, military facilities and even State House.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Ebola Ebola Virus Ebola Outbreak Ebola Preparedness
.

Latest Stories

How Kenya courted Ebola: The virus that came close, eventually entered the border
How Kenya courted Ebola: The virus that came close, eventually entered the border
Health & Science
By Eunice Omollo
21 mins ago
JSS teachers demand reinstatement of administrators, transfers
Education
By Okumu Modachi
52 mins ago
Murang'a gears up for one-hour tree planting challenge
Central
By Boniface Gikandi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Kenya courted Ebola: The virus that came close, eventually entered the border
By Eunice Omollo 21 mins ago
How Kenya courted Ebola: The virus that came close, eventually entered the border
Dutchman sues Kenyan ex-girlfriend over Sh2.4 million swindle
By Joackim Bwana 1 hr ago
Dutchman sues Kenyan ex-girlfriend over Sh2.4 million swindle
Ebola 101: What you need to know about the virus
By Esther Nyambura 2 hrs ago
Ebola 101: What you need to know about the virus
Court orders audit of Ruto's 'bloated' team of advisers
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
Court orders audit of Ruto's 'bloated' team of advisers
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved