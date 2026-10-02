Rights groups rally behind Standard after pro-gov't supporters stage demos

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Activist outside the Standard Media Group. [Maxwell Agwanda, Standard]

Human rights activists have condemned an attack on the Standard Media Group on Friday, October 2, by supporters of the government over its reporting.

A group of pro-government supporters arrived at the Standard Group headquarters on Mombasa Road in Nairobi on Friday morning, carrying placards and twigs.

Human Rights Activists confront a group of pro-government goons protesting against the Standard Group at the company's headquarters along Mombasa road on October 2,2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The protesters accused the media house of publishing negative coverage of the government, which they described as “misinformation and propaganda.”

Tensions rose when some of the demonstrators attempted to enter the premises but were stopped by members of the public and human rights activists who had gathered outside the offices.

The activists condemned the attack and called for the protection of media freedom and democratic space.

“We are here as rights defenders from different areas, and today we are here in solidarity with the media, not only KTN but all other media houses, and media freedom is also our fundamental right,” said Bob Njagi.

Njagi, who has been a victim of abductions previously, said attempts to intimidate the media by mobilising young people would not succeed.

“These goons are the ones who have been used to disrupt churches and political engagements, and now they are being sent to the media houses; this is after they were last sent to the Kenya Human Rights Commission,” he said.

The protest followed a video that circulated online earlier in the week showing a group of young people accusing Standard Group of consistently publishing reports critical of President William Ruto’s administration.

In the video, the youths accused the media house of undermining the government through its reporting and cited the Dangote oil refinery project in Lamu as an example of a government initiative they said would create jobs.

The latest standoff came days after Ruto publicly criticised the Standard Group’s coverage, accusing the media house of publishing what he described as “extortionist propaganda” against his administration.

Standard Group Chief Executive Officer Chaacha Mwita rejected the accusations and defended the company’s editorial independence.