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Police reveal Cohen, Wairimu's repeated disputes before murder

By Nancy Gitonga | Sep. 28, 2026
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Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen and his wife Sarah Wairimu Kamotho.[File, Standard]

Two police officers have told the High Court how repeated domestic disputes between slain Dutch businessman Tob Cohen and his wife Sarah Wairimu had brought them to the attention of police months before his death.

The officers testified on Monday before Justice Diana Kavedza at the Kibera High Court, describing separate incidents handled at Parklands, Spring Valley and Gigiri police stations.

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