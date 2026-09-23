Bomas of Kenya : Theatre of political controversy every election cycle

When former IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati was whisked to safety after chaos erupted at Bomas of Kenya before presidential results were announced. [Standard]

For decades, the Bomas of Kenya has stood as the theatre of Kenyan democracy, characterised by high-stakes political drama.

While originally founded to be a cultural centre meant to showcase the country’s heritage, the venue finds itself at the chaotic epicentre of Kenya’s Presidential election tallies every five years, ever since it was selected as the most preferable national tallying centre for the Presidential elections by the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC).