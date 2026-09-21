Budget Controller's revelations renew fears over Ruto's multibillion funds

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o has said her office has no visibility over billions of shillings collected through key government funds and levies, including the National Infrastructure Fund and the Sovereign Wealth Fund, renewing fears about transparency in the Ruto administration's multibillion-shilling financial vehicles.
Speaking on Citizen TV, Nyakang'o said the Office of the Controller of Budget (CoB) cannot track how money collected through these standalone funds is spent because they operate outside the Consolidated Fund, the government's central account.
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