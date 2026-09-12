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Matiang'i, Ndindi Nyoro team up in fresh push for opposition unity

By Boniface Gikandi | Sep. 12, 2026
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Jubilee Party Presidential candidate Fred Matiang'i and People’s Party of Kenya leader Ndindi Nyoro at an SDA Church service at Kangema Empowerment Centre Hall,Murang'a. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Jubilee Party deputy leader Fred Matiang’i and People’s Party of Kenya (PPK) leader Ndindi Nyoro have stepped up calls for opposition leaders to unite ahead of the 2027 General Election, saying Kenyans want a team capable of addressing the country’s development challenges.

Matiang’i and Nyoro shared a platform in Kangema, Murang’a County, where they called for the opposition to set aside differences and work together to offer Kenyans an alternative political leadership.

The two spoke during a Seventh-day Adventist Church service at Kangema Empowerment Centre Hall, less than 200 metres from the homestead of the late John Michuki, whom they described as a respected statesman and mentor to many leaders.

Nyoro said opposition leaders needed to come together and focus on issues affecting Kenyans, rather than pursuing individual interests. He introduced Matiang’i as his personal friend and said the two leaders’ appearance together demonstrated the need for greater unity within the opposition.

He said Kenyans were looking for leaders who were not self-centred but committed to improving their living standards.

“My presence in Kangema with Dr Matiang’i is a testimony that opposition leaders will come together and focus on post August next year,” said Nyoro, adding that PPL leader Martha Karua and Peter Munya were part of the team.

Matiang’i, who served as Interior Cabinet Secretary, called on opposition leaders to unite and bring Kenyans together ahead of the next election.

He said he admired Michuki and had followed in his footsteps at the Ministry of Interior, adding that he had the capacity to help develop the country.

“Let's stop name-calling, and all the leaders in the united opposition in DCP, Linda Mwanchi, PPL, PPK should come together and chart the way forward,” said Matiang’i.

Former Murang’a Senator Kembi Gitura said the appearance of Matiang’i and Nyoro together demonstrated unity of purpose and a desire to bring Kenyans together.

“The presence of Matiang’i and Ndindi was big news nationally when they sat away from Nairobi chatting about the destiny of the nation,” said Kembi, a director of elections at Jubilee Party.

Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni said Kenyans were being weighed down by the high cost of living and needed to focus on electing credible leaders.

Gitura also said he was proud to have inherited Kiharu’s political legacy from former Cabinet minister Gikonyo Kiano and former presidential candidate Kenneth Matiba, whom he said had contributed significantly to the country.

“Now Ndindi Nyoro is my MP and has ambitions similar to those of Matiba, eyeing

The meeting was attended by Omogeni, Borabu MP Patrick Osero, Kitutu Masaba MP Clive Gisairo and Murang’a Jubilee Party chairman Peter Kimari.

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Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro Fred Matiang'i Opposition Unity 2027 Elections
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