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Asbel Kiprop recalls night out with mchele babe

By Peter Ochieng | Sep. 11, 2026
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Former 1500m world champion Asbel Kiprop during the interview in Eldoret. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

For years, Asbel Kiprop was one of Kenya’s most recognisable middle-distance stars, a gifted runner whose brilliance on the track was matched by his appetite for the excitement of life away from it.

The three-time world 1500m champion was a familiar face in entertainment spots in Eldoret and beyond, where he celebrated his victories with friends, fans and fellow revellers.

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