Mama Tutam acquitted of Sh25m fraud, says Nigerian tycoon cost her marriage

A Nairobi Woman Representative aspirant has confessed the frustrations and embarrassment that befell her after befriending a wealthy Nigerian businessman who later accused her of defrauding him of Sh25 million.
Faith Mwikali Ndiwa, alias Faith Nguthu, popularly known as Mama Tutam, said she was kicked out of her marriage after the father of her three children discovered reports linking her to an alleged love affair with Nigerian investor Jude Olabayo Veracruz.
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