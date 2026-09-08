Ex-Sports PS Kaberia, 12 others charged over Sh330.6m CHAN funds

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Former Sports Principal Secretary Peter Kirimi Kaberia and 12 other accused persons before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court in Nairobi on September 8, 2026. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

Former Sports Principal Secretary Peter Kirimi Kaberia and 12 other accused persons have been charged over the alleged misappropriation of Sh330.6 million allocated for hosting the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Kaberia and three former senior ministry officials, four businessmen and companies were on Tuesday arraigned before Milimani Anti-Corruption Magistrate Isabella Barasa and pleaded not guilty to 17 corruption charges levelled against them by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Those charged alongside Kaberia include former Senior Principal Finance Officer Stephen Njoroge Muthuma, former Principal Accountant Enock Ondwari Onditi, former Senior Superintendent Engineer at Sports Kenya John Kiende Ruga, and businessmen Muema Kitheka, Ephraim Kinyua Muchangi, Antony Mwangi Kimathi and Samuel Mbaa Njoroge.

The companies named as accused persons include Restea Enterprises Limited, Leasepath Limited, Leasepride Limited, Taxwise Africa Consulting LLP and Liroma Assurance Services Limited.

The accused denied charges including conspiracy to commit an economic crime, abuse of office, unlawful acquisition of public property, wilful failure to comply with procurement laws, acquisition of proceeds of crime and financial misconduct.

In the first count, Kaberia, Muthuma, Komen, Onditi, Ruga, Spanish national Marcos Gonzalez Puente, Auditel Kenya Limited and Samuel Mbaa Njoroge are accused of conspiring to commit an economic crime by allegedly embezzling USD3,154,322.40, equivalent to Sh330,573,997.52.

The money was allegedly paid as an advance to Auditel Kenya Limited under tender No. MOSCA/CHAN/001/2017-2018 for the design, supply, testing, commissioning and supervision of security access control, communication, audio-visual and pitch lighting systems for five stadia selected to host CHAN 2018.

Kaberia is separately charged with abuse of office over allegations that on September 14, 2017 while serving as Principal Secretary, he used his office to improperly confer a benefit of USD3,154,322.40, equivalent to Sh330.6 million to Auditel Kenya by signing the contract without undertaking a procurement process as required by law.

Muthuma and Onditi face abuse of office charges over the alleged authorisation of the transfer of Sh330,573,997.50 from a Ministry of Sports account at National Bank of Kenya to Auditel Kenya's account held at Bankinter S.A. in Spain.

Komen is accused of signing the payment voucher without ensuring that the advance payment guarantee issued by Bankinter S.A. in Spain was provided through a corresponding bank in Kenya recognised by the Central Bank of Kenya.

Ruga is accused of requesting processing of the advance payment while allegedly aware that Auditel Kenya had not taken over the stadia for commencement of works.

Puente and Auditel Kenya are charged with unlawful acquisition of public property over allegations that they acquired the Sh330.6 million advance payment but failed to undertake the contracted works.

Kitheka, Muchangi, Kimathi and Njoroge, together with their respective companies, face charges of allegedly acquiring proceeds of crime.

Kitheka and Restea Enterprises Limited are accused of acquiring USD237,804, equivalent to Sh25.68 million, while Muchangi and Leasepath Limited allegedly acquired USD27,417, equivalent to Sh2.96 million.

Kimathi and Leasepride Limited are accused of acquiring more than Sh8.8 million, while Njoroge and Taxwise Africa Consulting LLP allegedly acquired USD21,247.61, equivalent to Sh2.29 million.

Njoroge and Liroma Assurance Services Limited are also accused of acquiring USD11,550, equivalent to Sh1.24 million, from Auditel Kenya's account.

However, co-accused Harun Chebet Komen, Marcos Gonzalez Puente and Auditel Kenya Limited were absent during the plea-taking.

The prosecution alleges that the transactions resulted in the loss or improper expenditure of public funds meant for preparations to host the continental football tournament.

The bail hearing is currently ongoing Milimani Anti-Corruption Court