Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Ex-Sports PS Kaberia, 12 others charged over Sh330.6m CHAN funds

By Nancy Gitonga | Sep. 8, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Former Sports Principal Secretary Peter Kirimi Kaberia and 12 other accused persons before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court in Nairobi on September 8, 2026. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

Former Sports Principal Secretary Peter Kirimi Kaberia and 12 other accused persons have been charged over the alleged misappropriation of Sh330.6 million allocated for hosting the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Kaberia and three former senior ministry officials, four businessmen and companies were on Tuesday arraigned before Milimani Anti-Corruption Magistrate Isabella Barasa and pleaded not guilty to 17 corruption charges levelled against them by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Those charged alongside Kaberia include former Senior Principal Finance Officer Stephen Njoroge Muthuma, former Principal Accountant Enock Ondwari Onditi, former Senior Superintendent Engineer at Sports Kenya John Kiende Ruga, and businessmen Muema Kitheka, Ephraim Kinyua Muchangi, Antony Mwangi Kimathi and Samuel Mbaa Njoroge.

The companies named as accused persons include Restea Enterprises Limited, Leasepath Limited, Leasepride Limited, Taxwise Africa Consulting LLP and Liroma Assurance Services Limited.

The accused denied charges including conspiracy to commit an economic crime, abuse of office, unlawful acquisition of public property, wilful failure to comply with procurement laws, acquisition of proceeds of crime and financial misconduct.

In the first count, Kaberia, Muthuma, Komen, Onditi, Ruga, Spanish national Marcos Gonzalez Puente, Auditel Kenya Limited and Samuel Mbaa Njoroge are accused of conspiring to commit an economic crime by allegedly embezzling USD3,154,322.40, equivalent to Sh330,573,997.52.

The money was allegedly paid as an advance to Auditel Kenya Limited under tender No. MOSCA/CHAN/001/2017-2018 for the design, supply, testing, commissioning and supervision of security access control, communication, audio-visual and pitch lighting systems for five stadia selected to host CHAN 2018.

Kaberia is separately charged with abuse of office over allegations that on September 14, 2017 while serving as Principal Secretary, he used his office to improperly confer a benefit of USD3,154,322.40, equivalent to Sh330.6 million to Auditel Kenya by signing the contract without undertaking a procurement process as required by law.

Muthuma and Onditi face abuse of office charges over the alleged authorisation of the transfer of Sh330,573,997.50 from a Ministry of Sports account at National Bank of Kenya to Auditel Kenya's account held at Bankinter S.A. in Spain.

Komen is accused of signing the payment voucher without ensuring that the advance payment guarantee issued by Bankinter S.A. in Spain was provided through a corresponding bank in Kenya recognised by the Central Bank of Kenya.

Ruga is accused of requesting processing of the advance payment while allegedly aware that Auditel Kenya had not taken over the stadia for commencement of works.

Puente and Auditel Kenya are charged with unlawful acquisition of public property over allegations that they acquired the Sh330.6 million advance payment but failed to undertake the contracted works.

Kitheka, Muchangi, Kimathi and Njoroge, together with their respective companies, face charges of allegedly acquiring proceeds of crime.

Kitheka and Restea Enterprises Limited are accused of acquiring USD237,804, equivalent to Sh25.68 million, while Muchangi and Leasepath Limited allegedly acquired USD27,417, equivalent to Sh2.96 million.

Kimathi and Leasepride Limited are accused of acquiring more than Sh8.8 million, while Njoroge and Taxwise Africa Consulting LLP allegedly acquired USD21,247.61, equivalent to Sh2.29 million.

Njoroge and Liroma Assurance Services Limited are also accused of acquiring USD11,550, equivalent to Sh1.24 million, from Auditel Kenya's account.

However, co-accused Harun Chebet Komen, Marcos Gonzalez Puente and Auditel Kenya Limited were absent during the plea-taking.

The prosecution alleges that the transactions resulted in the loss or improper expenditure of public funds meant for preparations to host the continental football tournament.

The bail hearing is currently ongoing Milimani Anti-Corruption Court

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

CHAN Funds Ex-Sports PS Peter Kaberia Director of Public Prosecutions Sports Ministry
.

Latest Stories

Ex-Sports PS Kaberia, 12 others charged over Sh330.6m CHAN funds
Ex-Sports PS Kaberia, 12 others charged over Sh330.6m CHAN funds
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
20 mins ago
Of stolen visions and Nairobi's woes: Wanjiru speaks out on Nairobi leadership crisis
National
By Wanjiku Kariuki
27 mins ago
Poverty, teen marriages fuel GBV cases in Meru
Central
By Phares Mutembei
38 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Lawyer Muite demands over 2.6 million in compensation from Kenya Airways over cancelled flight
By Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
Lawyer Muite demands over 2.6 million in compensation from Kenya Airways over cancelled flight
Fear and flight: Foreign traders face uncertainty as Ruto directive triggers closures
By Standard Team 5 hrs ago
Fear and flight: Foreign traders face uncertainty as Ruto directive triggers closures
House team questions millions public schools pay to KESSHA
By Irene Githinji 5 hrs ago
House team questions millions public schools pay to KESSHA
Centum taps insider as Mworia exits after nearly two decades
By Brian Ngugi 20 hrs ago
Centum taps insider as Mworia exits after nearly two decades
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved