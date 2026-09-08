Fear and flight: Foreign traders face uncertainty as Ruto directive triggers closures

Tension is rising in parts of Nairobi after foreign nationals operating small businesses reported harassment, threats and pressure to shut their premises following a government directive targeting foreigners engaged in small-scale retail and informal trade.
In Mowlem, Eastlands, at least 20 foreign-owned businesses have reportedly closed, with some owners leaving the area amid fears for their safety.
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