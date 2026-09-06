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Abduction trap: How weighbridge police colluded with attackers in Kiprotich's abduction

By Caroline Chebet | Sep. 6, 2026
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Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich was abducted by state operatives along the Gilgil–Nakuru Road on August 01, 2026. 

Barely 100 meters away from the Gilgil weighbridge station in Nakuru, where police stand guard in the full glare of six CCTV cameras, Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich and his driver Geoffrey Kamau lived through one of the most chilling experiences of their lives.

In a dramatic scene that continues to raise questions about the safety of everyday Kenyans, armed men ambushed their vehicle at a strategic choke point along the busy highway.

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