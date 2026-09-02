Killings shock: Police kill at least 3 Kenyans per day

Nearly three Kenyans died every day from police brutality during the first four years of President William Ruto’s administration, according to retired Chief Justice David Maraga, as he warned that years of promised police reforms have failed to end a culture of impunity in the National Police Service.
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